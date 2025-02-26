‘Married men HATE glitter’: Single woman’s sneaky dating hack is exposing cheaters

TikTok is full of wild dating stories—especially ones with questionable male behavior. But one TikTok user created a video outlining a simple plan for single women to deter married men from engaging with her: wear lots and lots of glitter.

As the video went viral, many users unpacked the idea behind this strategy—that a married man wouldn’t want to come home with glitter on himself, making his wife suspicious—and applauded the genius of this “hack.” Still, other users (both married and single) voiced their strong positive and negative opinions on wearing glitter in the first place.

On Feb. 17, 2025, TikTok user @damn.it.dalia posted a video to her account where she appears in makeup, a lacy black dress, and high heels. The text overlay on the video reads, “Going on a first date bc I’m at the age where they could be married (Married men HATE glitter).” In the video, @damn.it.dalia is spraying herself with a bottle of glitter beauty product, after which she asks the camera, “are we good?”

The video received over 15.8 million views, two million likes, and nearly 20,000 comments, complimenting the user, asking her questions, and sharing their own glitter philosophies.

One comment read, “damn I’m gonna start wearing glitter and hugging my man before he goes out 😂😂 uno reverse,” while another read, “I’m starting to catch the vibe it’s not glitter they hate but the getting caught by it?” Still another read, “everyone likes or dislike glitter who cares. The point is as she said. To keep the married man away.”

As more and more people commented, the specific theory around wearing glitter became more overt: if a woman wearing body glitter is on a date with a married man, the man won’t try to get intimate with her, because the glitter would get all over him. Glitter is notoriously hard to remove from clothes and other items, so eventually, the married man’s wife would recognize the glitter as an indicator that he had been with another woman.

Not only did people find this method smart and resourceful, they also chimed in with their own opinions on glitter use. One comment read, “everyone hates glitter, but married guys will avoid contact with it (which is the point).” Another read, “ok but I’m single and I can’t stand glitter?”

More videos popped up after @damn.it.dalia’s, but none went as viral as hers, with reporting on the video coming from the New York Post, and DailyMail. Comedian Taylor Tomlinson even commented on her video and the theory behind it.

‘Thank u for your service’

The idea of using glitter to pinpoint male cheaters has gone viral on TikTok before, but more often from the perspective of a suspicious girlfriend, not a single woman trying to protect herself on a date (with some exceptions). Between 2020 and 2023, many TikTok users posted videos showing the discovery of glitter on their partners’ clothes and person.

While some commenters flagged these behaviors as a lack of trust, most applauded the creators for being aware, asking questions, and being a “girl’s girl.” “THIS IS GIRLS SUPPORT GIRLS I LOVE IT,” one comment read. “Thank u for your service,” said another.

Glitter has also been a popular tool for crafty TikTokers to get revenge on cheating exes.

In the world of TikTok, sticky, hard-to-clean glitter has become a popular tool for navigating cheating and infidelity—and a reminder to never underestimate the power of a little well-placed sparkle.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @damn.it.dalia via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

