“This would work on me”: Man nails baseball photo location down to the inning on Hinge—smooth or creepy?

A woman’s Hinge prompt asking potential matches to guess where her baseball stadium photo was taken went viral after one man went above and beyond. Instead of a casual guess, he correctly identified the date, game, and even the inning, walking her through his entire sleuthing process.

Some found his detective work impressive, even hot, while others said it veered into creepy territory.

Creepy or hot? Baseball edition

On Wednesday, X user BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) shared a screenshot of the photo, pulled from the woman’s Hinge profile, and the message exchange in which “Shane” explains his long process for figuring it all out.

“This dude cracked the code on how to successfully slide into someone’s DMs,” said the account. “Take a second to read this, you won’t be disappointed.”

The photo of “Mattie” invites people to “Guess where this photo was taken” and shows her in the stands at a baseball stadium with the field in the background.

Shane went above and beyond with his guess.

this is hot sorry https://t.co/cajqiI9lpG — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) September 17, 2025

“Is this the 6th inning of the June 18th Orioles vs Yankees game?” he asked.

Mattie, of course, had to know how he got it so precisely right. Shane proceeded to lay out how he used the data available to narrow it down.

First, he knew it was at Yankee Stadium and spotted Orioles players. Then he pulled the number of games played between these teams at that location in 2025. He narrowed that down to three games based on how people were dressed, noticing the summer clothes.

Shane ruled out one game based on how many people were in the stands, judging that it must have been a close one. He then noticed a famous Mets player behind home plate, confirming the date. Finally, he determined the inning based on which pitcher was warming up.

“This is hot sorry”

Shane’s ability to pinpoint that much information is certainly impressive, but people are divided on how they feel about it. Some found this level of skill with data to be very attractive. However, in this world of ours, others were bound to feel creeped out by a man pinpointing a woman’s exact location at a specific date and time.

Not long after the original post, writer Grace Spelman helped spread it with a retweet saying “this is hot sorry.” Plenty agreed.

“Someone excelling at their craft is attractive,” @okimstillhungry pointed out.

“This would ABSOLUTELY work on me,” confirmed @britneyqueers_.

Others felt the exact opposite way.

“Getting blocked speedrun any %,” said @ClippyIsKing.

“Only thing that could make this better is if he goes ‘Here’s a picture of you at the game too!’” joked @ADisneyGoat.

Then, of course, some men went out of their way to demonstrate true creepy behavior.

“Women don’t often appreciate it, unfortunately,” wrote @Guantanamobae3. “I’ve sent GPS coordinates from where the pic was taken and they ignore it. An old geezer of a woman in the other thread called me a creep and blocked me. Really I just think GeoGuessr is fun.”

