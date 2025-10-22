“He lunged at me”: This musician fought off two home invaders using only his Owala water bottle

A musician on TikTok said he fought off a home intruder using only his Owala water bottle, complete with a reenactment and props. Binoy (@binoymusic) opened his now-viral TikTok by confirming the rumors.

Featured Video

“If you’ve seen the video about the owlala water bottle that was used to fight off two home intruders. Hello? That was me,” he said. He explained that people had asked for a “full story time,” so he decided to share exactly what happened.

What went down with the intruder and the Owala bottle

He described sitting on a pile of pillows near his patio around 9 p.m. on a summer evening. “It had just gotten dark,” he said. Then, he noticed the patio door handle “start to jiggle a little bit.” He said the sound didn’t stop. “As I was trying to arm [the alarm], I could literally see the door handle going, like. Like, violently shaking.”

Advertisement

Right after he managed to set the alarm, it went off. That’s when he looked around for something to protect himself. “This, the icon, the legend, the superstar, was the closest thing to me undented at the time,” he said, showing his now-dented Owala bottle.

He said he didn’t think much before acting. “I got up and walked towards the door.” The glass started to crack and fall into pieces. “Through the cracking glass, I saw two men, both with their hoods up. One of them had a long pick and a hammer.”

According to Binoy, he yelled, and one intruder backed away. The other didn’t move. “For whatever reason, armed with only this, I decided to open the door and go outside,” he said.

Advertisement

Then, the man lunged. “I was holding the bottle like this, and as he lunged at me, I swung once, hit him kind of on the temple, and then again on the side of his head.”

After that, the handle on the bottle broke, and the man pushed him against a wall. “Luckily [the bottle] was close enough that I was able to pick it up,” he said. “I gave him a couple of very, very hard hits on the top of his head. He stumbled backwards and then started trying to climb back over the fence.”

Before calling the police, Binoy said he tossed the man’s dropped backpack over the fence. “I did not want them coming back for it,” he said.

Once officers arrived, he confirmed everyone was safe. He ended the video with, “Also, shout out to Owala for low-key saving my life. Stay safe, everyone.”

Advertisement

Reactions to the video

The TikTok clip received over 8.5 million views and 1.4 million likes. Many praised Binoy’s quick thinking, while others warned viewers not to engage intruders themselves. Owala’s official TikTok account joined the comments, writing, “fight or flight? definitely fight.”

Other viewers shared their thoughts. One said, “I KNEW IT! You can fight someone with an owala water bottle😭 I’m always paranoid when walking home from school, but I also always have my WB so I can hit someone.”

Advertisement

A mom commented, “Sending this video to my daughters to let them know that their Owala water bottles are multifunctional ❤.” Another added, “There was a woman a few years ago who convinced me to buy an owala because she SWUNG that thing and said it could be a weapon. Nice to see it wasn’t false advertising 😂”

Binoy also shared a video from his doorbell camera of the end of the scuffle.

Owala and Binoy did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email and Instagram DM, respectively.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.