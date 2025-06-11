The Daily Dot

Luigi Mangione released a list of 27 things he’s grateful for after he turned 27 behind bars, awaiting trial on murder charges. He seems to have kept up his spirits over the months, retaining his philosophical mind and sense of humor.

Some of the 27 items might come as a surprise or even upset folks who had assumed much about Mangione’s politics. But most people focused on the funny bits.

The best of Mangione’s “27 Things” letter

Luigi Mangione’s legal team released the letter on Tuesday, more than a month after the MSC Brooklyn inmate turned 27 on May 6.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any news on the man accused of killing former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but it seems outside support for the man hasn’t waned.

It’s a long letter with a lot of gratitude, but these are the most eye-catching details:

#4) Letters: “I spent each day between the same four walls of my unit, where I receive both holiday cards sent in December and birthday cards sent between March and May, creating a bizarre and disorienting Groundhog Day scenario where every day is both Christmas and my May 6 birthday,” he wrote. “Nonetheless, I’m incredibly grateful.”

#6) Memes: “As one of my wisest correspondents put it: ‘Laughter is louder than logic and makes a lot more sense.’”

#8) Independent media/creators: “Publications like The American Prospect,” citizen documentarians like Jooni Kim, and citizen journalists (of which there are too many to name).”

#13) Funding: “The some 30,000 individuals around the globe who have come together to donate over $1,000,000 to my legal fund.”

#16) “Latinas for Mangione.”

#23) The conservatives, “who fiercely conserve the aspects of our society that make us great.”

#24) The liberals, “who liberate us from the outdated aspects of our society that prevent us from being greater.”

You can read the full letter at TMZ.

The Latinas are hyped

Out of all 27 gratitude items, the clear favorite among social media users is number 16, “Latinas for Mangione.” This most likely refers to the Instagram account @latinasformangione. It appears to be a fan who posted about him shortly after he was arrested in December.

Popular Twitch streamer called attention to this item on X, and the Latinas seem to appreciate the shout out. User @nesnotfound demanded that authorities “free this man so he may go home and find himself a latina.”

Questions over redacted #27

Over on Reddit, Mangione fans are more interested in the last item, number 27, which is redacted in the photo. On the r/FreeLuigi sub, someone posted an image of the letter with the redaction removed, claiming to reveal that the final thing he’s grateful for is “light.”

It’s unclear if this is real or a doctored image. One user speculated that 27 is “different per letter since he added it with pen,” suggesting that there are multiple versions of this document out in the world.

For more things we’ve learned from the Luigi Mangione letters, read our story and watch the video below:

