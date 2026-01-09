“Lowkirkenuinely” is the latest example of meme language going too far

The internet has a talent for turning harmless slang into something far more cursed. In early 2026, that process produced “lowkirkenuinely,” a mashup word that sounds nonsensical at first glance but has rapidly spread across X and TikTok.

The term builds on an existing meme phrase, “lowkenuinely,” but swaps in a reference to Charlie Kirk.

What does “lowkirkenuinely” mean?

In order to pronounce or even read the term properly, you have to break it down into its three key parts. Lowkirkenuinely comes from “lowkenuinely,” which is a combination of “lowkey” (as in restrained or subtle) and “genuinely.”

According to Know Your Meme, TikToker @cammmmmm22 coined this base term in November 2025 with a video of a man throwing his video game controller into his TV.

“When the pastor at the altar lowkey asks your wife if she wants to be your lawfully wedded wife, and instead of saying ‘I do’ she genuinely says ‘genuinely’ and you lowkenuinely tweak out,” the caption reads.

How “Kirkification” turned slang into rage bait

The reason Charlie Kirk got involved is a little harder to pin down, but it involves a larger trend of inserting “Kirk” into other words. This is part of the “Kirkification” meme genre that puts the late Turning Point USA founder’s face on other people’s bodies.

Why people do this may be difficult to understand, but it appears to be edgelord rage bait stuff. The extremely online reference Kirk simply due to the violent and controversial nature of his death at Utah Valley University on Sep. 10, 2025.

When the word “lowkenuinely” went viral, it became a prime target for Kirkification. Lowkirkenuinely is now breaking brains across social media.

“When I learned about ‘lowkirkenuinely’ I had to just sit with it and process it for about two days,” said X user @rundry on Tuesday.

How to use “lowkirkenuinely” in everyday life

If you’re looking to make a certain type of person mad, dropping “lowkirkenuinely” into any post in which “lowkenuinely” is appropriate should do the job. The context doesn’t really matter, judging by how folks on X are using it in early 2026.

On Thursday, @strawbhui used it to talk about music, tweeting “canary is so f*cking good oh my god this song is lowkirkenuinely the best song of all time.”

Meanwhile, @radiolegirl22 wrote, “when you make a yuri joke around the wrong bih and now you lowkirkenuinely have to act like you’re straight on sum kai trump shi.”

“POV: Trump after capturing Maduro from Venezuela to take their oil but the citizens lowkirkenuinely think he’s a hero so now he gotta show em wassup,” joked TikToker @2holishoopa.

“When I’m trying to eat with a sore throat so I lowkirkenuinely have to hit the Beavo,” wrote @anaya_isblank.

That video got 2.8 million views.

Of course, people are always eager to take weird memes like this further. After @rundry discovered lowkirkenuinely, commenters started getting creative.

“Wait till bro finds about flowkirkenuinely,” said @realspiderdoge.

“Lowkirksixsevenuinely hit me the same way,” wrote @EliInvincible.

