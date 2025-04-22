‘Will sell a kidney’: Women are literally begging chain stores for this viral beaded lobster purse

Shoppers are in full-on scavenger hunt mode for a specific, TikTok-viral white beaded purse covered in little red lobsters. The bag, spotted in chain stores like TJ Maxx and Marshalls, has become the crown jewel of 2025’s coastal-grandma-meets-fisherman-aesthetic fashion wave. Videos of women desperately searching multiple stores, or pleading with retail chains for help, have flooded social media.

What’s up with the TikTok-viral lobster beaded bag?

The coveted bag is a small white beaded purse covered in little lobsters—five on the front and one on the back. These accessories started overwhelming the TikTok FYP in April 2025. Similar beaded bags, especially anything with a coastal theme, are also in for the upcoming summer.

The earliest TikTok video we could find appeared on April 6 by @leahalba. The caption says that she searched half a dozen stores before finding the ideal beaded bag, settling on the lobster one after rejecting many other Marshalls finds.

“6 stores later… and you FINALLY find the summer bag of your dreams,” she wrote.

Many others had the same dream, judging by the number of videos that cropped up about other women searching for the viral lobster beaded bag. TikToker @baconandbeauty has so far searched 13 stores looking for it without success. Meanwhile, @caity_mariah found multiple bags and is giving two away to celebrate her latest follower milestone.

“They are stunning,” she said as she showed them off for the camera.

One TikTok user, @laur_en_order___, wants one so bad that she’s begging TJ Maxx and Marshalls for help.

“I have searched high and low for this bag,” she said, displaying the lobster beaded bag in the corner of her video, “and I cannot find it anywhere. And you might be thinking, ‘oh, she’s just another girl who wants a beaded bag. No!”

“My whole personality is crayfish and lobster-themed things, okay?”

The caption of her video reads, “PLEASE I AM BEGGING. I am a lobster and crawfish QUEEN. I need the beaded bag like I need oxygen. Will sell a kidney. Will wrestle a lobster. Will cry on camera. PLEASE HELP ME.”

Someone get this lady that bag.

From lobsters to martinis, beaded bags are everywhere this summer

Those who can’t find the lobster beaded bag will inevitably have a large section of alternatives to choose from. This style is all over stores this spring after fashion experts declared beaded purses the definitive 2025 summer accessory.

“A new season calls for a new rotation of accessories, and this spring, it’s all about beaded bags,” said Town & Country Magazine. “As the weather gets warmer, the shimmering, intricately-embellished and often catching styles are a perfect way to infuse fun flair and charm into any look.”

The hashtag #beadedbags has over 46,700 posts attached to it at the time of writing. Beach themes like seashells, surfing, corals, turtles, and fish are particularly popular. Other favorites include an adorable tomato beaded bag, a green and white one with a martini glass, and all kinds of floral patterns.

The fisherman aesthetic is in for 2025

Early in 2025, fashionistas declared that the look of the year is the fisherman aesthetic. You might not have expected long rubber boots, rubber overalls, and fishy accessories to become a fashion trend, but here we are.

According to Byrdie, Pinterest predicted the trend back in November 2024, and they were right.

“Expanding past the sandals that had already begun to trend, the look encompasses thematic pieces, marine motifs, and practical layers that bring a touch of playful simplicity to your wardrobe, no matter the season,” said beauty and fashion writer Taylor Augustin Littlejohn on Feb. 12. “Think all things nautical and coastal, with emphasis on cozy silhouettes and timeless details.”

At the bottom of a list of fisherman style must-haves is a beaded sardine bag by Staud.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @gorjazzbag, @baconandbeauty, and @caity_mariah for comment via TikTok.

