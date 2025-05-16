Leslie Jones roasted Elon Musk on “The Daily Show” and conservatives were very normal about it

Comedian Leslie Jones repeatedly insulted Elon Musk during a Daily Show segment and got conservatives feeling threatened. On Wednesday’s show, she roasted the X owner, President Donald Trump, and his administration, calling them corrupt, evil, and above all, goofy as hell. Over on Musk’s social media site, his fans declared that she literally threatened him, among other even-keeled reactions.

Jones has long made her name with an uncompromising comedic style that includes a lot of swearing and a refusal to hold back her feelings on any subject. The right-wing reactions are a bit like if you accused Triumph the Insult Comic Dog of threatening to actually poop on someone.

Leslie Jones on Elon Musk: ‘I’d give his a** a black eye’

The Daily Show invited former guest host Leslie Jones back on May 14 for a segment on the people currently “running” the U.S. government, including DOGE head Elon Musk. The comedian focused on what many others have observed about this administration—that they’re a bunch of goofy weirdos who can’t get friends without paying them.

“It’s not that they’re corrupt. Although, they are,” she explained. “It’s not that they’re evil. Although, they are. It’s not that they are women-hating, racist, unqualified d*ckheads who couldn’t run a Dunkin’ Donuts without burning it down. No, my problem is these people are goofy a** motherf*ckers!”

Leslie Jones claims, “It’s not that they’re corrupt, although they are. It’s not that they are evil, although they are. It’s not that they are women-hating, racist, unqualified dickheads, who couldn’t run a Dunkin’ Donuts without burning it down. No, my problem is these people… pic.twitter.com/S1rT0ZFrN7 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 15, 2025

“I can not believe America is going to be ended by these f*cking loser incels!”

On Musk specifically, Jones called attention to his miserable attempts at humor, like with that double hat bit he pulled in April. The comedian dragged him for failing to take matters seriously when he’s responsible for a team of people that fired over 216,000 federal workers in the first couple months of Trump’s administration.

“How is this guy firing people?” she asked. “If this guy gave me a pink slip, I’d give his a** a black eye.”

Satire is violence now, apparently

It doesn’t appear that Musk has commented on Jones’ segment. His fans, however, have been reacting to perceived threats on his behalf.

“POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Leslie Jones threatening Elon Musk…” wrote @amuse on X.

“Leslie Jones fantasizes about attacking Elon Musk,” claimed @petersantilli.

Multiple X users called for authorities to detain Jones for making a joke on a comedy show.

“AREEST HER TOO!” demanded @CathieMarieb.

Among those who didn’t accuse Jones of trying to murder their fave with words were the folks who went straight to misogynoir, often adding a particular flavor of goofy to their bigotry.

“Why are black women so violent these days?” asked MAGA user @ThomasShaughn13. “Do you think it could be the vaccines?”

“While censoring giants like Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele, Clarence Thomas, & 1000s of other great Americans, State Media promotes ignorant parodies like @Lesdoggg to perpetuate @DNCs ugliest black stereotypes,” said @RInserts.

The Daily Show and Comedy Central receive zero funding from the government even when Republicans are not in control of all three branches.

Is comedy legal?

Ever since social media site owners started their conservative turn, the definition of a credible threat seems to shift massively depending on the context. Jones is far from the first liberal to be accused of threatening someone to the point that some called for her arrest because she targeted an individual within or connected to the Trump administration.

The Secret Service launched an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey after he posted a photo of seashells in sand forming the numbers “86 47” on Thursday. The number 47 refers to Trump being the 47th President of the U.S., while 86 is common shorthand for removing, scrapping, or canceling something.

Trump on Comey: “He knew exactly what that meant … it meant assassination. It says it loud and clear … he’s calling for the assassination of the president … it’s gonna be up to Pam … he’s a dirty cop.” pic.twitter.com/fCkHnoXFjF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2025

On Fox News, Trump claimed that the image you’d expect to see on your mom’s Facebook account was a call for presidential assassination.

“He knew exactly what that meant … it meant assassination,” he said. “It says it loud and clear … he’s calling for the assassination of the president.”

Comey responded by removing the post and saying that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence,” but as always, no apology could stop the right-wing discourse machine.

“President Trump has already survived TWO assassination attempts,” wrote House Speaker Mike Johnson on X. “Now, former disgraced FBI director James Comey is either threatening to kill Donald Trump or suggesting someone should. This is as outrageous as it is dangerous.”

