Culture

The “Law & Order” theme song just got its own viral TikTok dance (it slaps)

“Fighting crime one dance at a time.”

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
3 Panel: groups of people doing the law and order TikTok dance

The Law & Order theme song has always been iconic, but now it’s going viral with its own TikTok dance.

Last week, @jonas_sjv posted a video of himself with a group of friends standing in formation in front of a paused TV while they showed off some moves set specifically to the original Law & Order theme.

@jonas_sjv

DC: ME brought friends and Michael @bee @Itsdevarian @Murky @Bethany @Spaidtheway #lawandordersvu #dundun #viral #fyp

♬ Law & Order – Mike Post

The internet goes wild

Law & Order is one of those things that transcends generations and interests. If you are alive and have access to a television, there’s practically zero chance you haven’t seen something from some iteration of the long-running franchise. 

The original series premiered in 1990—around 35 years ago—and has spawned six U.S. spin-offs, plus several international adaptations. Law & Order itself was recently revived in 2022, Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted in 2021, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has remained on air consistently since 1999.

So to see it crossover into the world of TikTok dances felt both surreal and like a natural evolution for this cultural touchstone.

@gvalles104/TikTok
@devilinthedetailspodcast/TikTok
@arleesuyapa/TikTok
@Gergalerg/X
@doctor_tortango/TikTok
@fabledbridge/TikTok
@warrenleightTV/X

The Law & Order TikTok dance goes viral

What really makes a TikTok dance successful, of course, is when it catches on. And it took no time at all for that to happen here.

@chilibeanbean

♬ Law & Order – Mike Post
@haimtheband

we were made for this..

♬ Law & Order – Mike Post

Time to turn on the TV and get to dancing!

First published:

