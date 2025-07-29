The “Law & Order” theme song just got its own viral TikTok dance (it slaps)

The Law & Order theme song has always been iconic, but now it’s going viral with its own TikTok dance.

Last week, @jonas_sjv posted a video of himself with a group of friends standing in formation in front of a paused TV while they showed off some moves set specifically to the original Law & Order theme.

The internet goes wild

Law & Order is one of those things that transcends generations and interests. If you are alive and have access to a television, there’s practically zero chance you haven’t seen something from some iteration of the long-running franchise.

The original series premiered in 1990—around 35 years ago—and has spawned six U.S. spin-offs, plus several international adaptations. Law & Order itself was recently revived in 2022, Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted in 2021, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has remained on air consistently since 1999.

So to see it crossover into the world of TikTok dances felt both surreal and like a natural evolution for this cultural touchstone.

The Law & Order TikTok dance goes viral

What really makes a TikTok dance successful, of course, is when it catches on. And it took no time at all for that to happen here.

.@BigEllieLiberty dancing to the Law & Order theme. The hit show is based out of NY. pic.twitter.com/iVm5rVfXUo — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) July 27, 2025

Time to turn on the TV and get to dancing!

