“There’s it’s soul leaving”: Labubu dolls are causing a new Satanic Panic on Christian TikTok

The Labubu craze has been taking the world by storm in recent months, but now a certain subset of buyers are starting up a new Satanic Panic revolving around the dolls.

What are Labubus?

For the uninitiated, Labubus are small plush creatures created by illustrator Kasing Lung back in 2015. They were turned into toys a few years later, and exploded in popular in 2025, due to a combination of celebrity endorsements and how difficult some are to collect.

Why do people think Labubus are cursed?

Despite Labubus taking inspiration from Nordic culture—or perhaps because of it—Christian TikTokers have started claiming that these toothy little creatures are direct links to Satan.

These claims actually began circulating last year, but have seen an uptick in recent weeks. TikTokers buying into the conspiracy have spread allegations that Labubu is somehow related to Pazuzu, a Mesopotamian demon known in some circles as a destructive entity and in others as a defense against evil spirits.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s likely because this was also the name of the entity in The Exorcist.

Those spreading the unhinged conspiracy theory seem to be doing so on the basis that Labubus bear some sort of resemblance to certain renderings of Pazuzu and the belief some have that their lives have started going off track ever since they brought a Labubu into their homes.

Of course, many TikTokers are likely spreading these conspiracies simply because it’s a TikTok trend and is more likely to get them views.

Labubu as the new Satanic Panic

“I am burning this thing. This thing has been ruining my life and it is cursed,” warns TikToker @jessicavibezx as audio titled “Creepy and simple horror background music” plays in the background. “I am not kidding. Do not buy these things.”

By the end of the video, the Labubu has largely turned to ash, while Jessica can be heard insisting the doll must be cursed because the flames are turning blue.

“There’s its soul leaving,” she alleges.

The more likely explanation here is that Labubus are made with synthetic materials that release certain gases that can ignite with a blue flame when the temperature becomes hot enough. In other words, it’s basic chemistry, not demonic energy.

The sudden trending panic over some goofy little dolls is exhausting to anyone familiar with religious objection to completely harmless things—and the way that can spiral out of control. We’ve seen it with everything from rock and roll music to Furbies, and all it ultimately does is reinforce the chokehold Christianity has on the western world.

religious psychosis is a very real thing pic.twitter.com/L6uE1GIQln — corrina💤 (@tartetartine) June 23, 2025

i see the labubu is pazuzu idiocy has reached x… if you knoe anything about demonology, then you know that is the dumbest fucking thing you every heard. just saying… pic.twitter.com/XMCrkMP0Sl — becky ✌ (@beckyfirefly31) July 1, 2025

Using an AI generated pic of pazuzu like they’re covering all basis for schizophrenia https://t.co/MMx1RSypkT — Oh my days (@0optwt) June 24, 2025

As one person wrote on TikTok, “Please take responsibility for your own crappy life and not blame a keychain plush.”

