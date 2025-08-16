“Appointment has been scheduled”: Someone gave their Labubu a “BBL” and posted a DIY guide to do your own online

Labubu fans have seen plenty of customizations, but this one might be the most unexpected yet. A Redditor gave their plush a “Brazilian butt lift” (aka BBL) and posted a full, illustrated guide for anyone who wanted to try it themselves.

Featured Video

The original post came from u/sagebat in the r/labubu subreddit. Originally, they posted photos of their Labubu showing off its updated rear end. The post had such an overwhelmingly positive response that they made a new post with a step-by-step guide.

They nicknamed their creation the “LABBL” and described it as a beginner-friendly form of thread sculpting. The guide was surprisingly meticulous, complete with a checklist, color-coded diagrams, and optional enhancement tips.

Advertisement

The ‘LABBL’ surgery guide

According to the post, the goal was to create a more rounded backside for their Labubu using only needlework, floss, and optional stuffing. The checklist included embroidery floss, matching sewing thread, a sewing needle with a larger eye, small scissors, and stuffing for extra volume.

The procedure involves creating four points of pressure and one external stitch to shape the plush. Thread sculpting works by pulling stitches tight so the fabric forms new contours. If the Labubu owner wanted an even fuller look, they could add stuffing through a small incision, ideally near the tag to keep the seam less noticeable.

Advertisement

The steps include running stitches internally and externally between marked points on the diagram. One stitch formed what the guide jokingly called the plush’s “buttcrack.” The next stitches looped between other points to secure the shape. After tying knots at the original entry point, the new curves stayed in place.

Trimming the fur between and under the cheeks was described as “crucial,” especially for fluffier versions like the V3 Labubu. The trimming helped define the shape, ensuring the LABBL didn’t get lost under layers of plush fuzz.

Finally, those who added stuffing closed the seam and admired their work. The result: a Labubu with a surprisingly perky backside.

Advertisement

Reactions and LABBLs

As expected, the post got a strong reaction from the Labubu community. Many commenters on Reddit joked that they had never thought about Labubu BBLs before, yet now they couldn’t help but need it for their own Labubus.

Others applauded the craftsmanship, saying the guide made the process look easy enough for beginners. A few people even posted photos of their own attempts, showing off Labubus with exaggerated, comically round rears.

Advertisement

Everyone in the subreddit embraced the idea, seeing it as a fun, harmless way to personalize a toy. The detailed instructions meant that even first-time sewists could give their Labubu a makeover.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.