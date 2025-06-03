“See what happens when you ask in a nice genuine way”: Kylie Jenner finally reveals extent of work done after TikToker asks “nicely”

Kylie Jenner is ending the debate around her plastic surgery journey by dishing publicly on social media. Yes, she had a breast augmentation, and here are all the details she revealed about the surgery.

Although Jenner did previously discuss her plastic surgery journey on an episode of The Kardashians back in 2023, she hadn’t discussed the procedure in detail. That changed after a fan and social media influencer asked her on TikTok for more information.

Rachel Leary (@rachleary), a British YouTuber with 146,000 followers on TikTok, made a TikTok “for Kylie Jenner.”

“If you’re not Kylie Jenner and you don’t care about boob jobs, plastic surgery, just keep scrolling, girl,” she says in the video, which has 3.2 million views.

“Please, can you just tell us? I promise you, my followers—lovely, safe space on here,” she assures Jenner. “Please, can you just tell me, slash us, slash anyone that’s interested, what it is that you asked for when you had your boobs done to me?”

She compliments Jenner, saying her work is “perfect” and “natural”-looking. “That is what I aspire mine to look like,” she says.

“Like, was it a teardrop implant or high-profile implant, like under the muscle, over the muscle, like, do you know what I mean? Like, can you just share what it is that you had?

Because I’ve been trying to do all the research to see if like I can have that answer from somewhere or if anyone that’s in that field thinks they know,” she continues. “But I just feel like it’s important to not like speculate, and if you could just share, that would be great.”

Kylie responds

To many viewers’ shock, Jenner actually responded. “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol,” she said.

Leary, including her followers, were very thankful to Jenner for being transparent. Leary encouraged “everybody” to say thank you to Jenner in a follow-up video.

“Her responding is so king kylie of her,” one TikToker commented.

“See what happens when you ask in a nice genuine way and they actually get to see your video. More people need to learn from you I’m happy she answered,” another said, lauding both Leary and Jenner.

On Reddit’s r/popculturechat, users also discussed the development. One wrote, “I’m honestly very surprised by this.”

A second user wrote, “Everyone has been speculating that Garth Fisher was working on the Kardashians. I guess it’s true.”

A third user wrote, “Kris has seen him multiple times on the show. I only know because I recently did a rewatch of older seasons. It’s a little strange.”

Another person wrote, “I feel like cosmetic surgery is generally just becoming more accepted. I see so many people on social media with cosmetic surgery and if someone has a ‘flaw’ people will just bluntly say in the comments ‘get a nose job’ or ‘get Botox.’”

