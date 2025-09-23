“Only in SF”: San Franciscans are furiously defending their kiwi party from the jokes

Kiwi parties are the latest subject of online discourse and memes after one such gathering in San Francisco became the butt of a joke. On X, someone posted about the city’s oddly specific theme parties, and the next day, another user had photo evidence of an example of a fruit-based gala.
Whether you find it ridiculous or wholesome may depend on whether you live in San Francisco.
The San Francisco kiwi party uproar
This one happened after X user and computer guy @willccbb joked about parties in his city a week ago.
“SF social life seems to mainly revolve around house parties with themes such as ‘fruit’ and ‘mechanistic interpretability,’” he wrote.
Nobody seems to know what “mechanistic interpretability” means, but someone did have an example for “fruit.” The next day, user @jennsun quote-tweeted this post with photos of people gathered around a table and eating little fuzzy green balls, commenting, “only in sf are there kiwi eating parties.”
At first, it was just funny that someone actually had a handy representation of a San Francisco fruit party. Then people started using it as a jumping-off point for jokes about how the city is full of nerdy tech bros who need to come up with weird themes in order to talk to girls.
“Techbro normies get to enjoy luxuries like talking to girls at the kiwi eating party,” said @amanitacherubim.
That’s when the San Francisco tech bros started to get a little defensive and talk about how beautiful the kiwi party is.
“I spew a lot about SF versus every other place in the world and a kiwi eating party is quintessential San Francisco,” gushed @maritzalyoes. “The fact that Joy has been brought from a visceral experience of an available but exotic fruit is beautiful and we should all love that for them.”
“Permanent underclass coded”
Jokes continued into the following week until the kiwi party photo post had over 3.1 million views. The same arguments are still taking place, broken up only by memes.
