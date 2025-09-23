“Only in SF”: San Franciscans are furiously defending their kiwi party from the jokes

Kiwi parties are the latest subject of online discourse and memes after one such gathering in San Francisco became the butt of a joke. On X, someone posted about the city’s oddly specific theme parties, and the next day, another user had photo evidence of an example of a fruit-based gala.

Whether you find it ridiculous or wholesome may depend on whether you live in San Francisco.

The San Francisco kiwi party uproar

This one happened after X user and computer guy @willccbb joked about parties in his city a week ago.

SF social life seems to mainly revolve around house parties with themes such as “fruit” and “mechanistic interpretability” — will brown (@willccbb) September 17, 2025

Nobody seems to know what “mechanistic interpretability” means, but someone did have an example for “fruit.” The next day, user @jennsun quote-tweeted this post with photos of people gathered around a table and eating little fuzzy green balls, commenting, “only in sf are there kiwi eating parties.”

only in sf are there kiwi eating parties🫢🥝 https://t.co/9KHZ2XVWza pic.twitter.com/XLY6YdB24a — jenn ☀️ (@jennsun) September 18, 2025

At first, it was just funny that someone actually had a handy representation of a San Francisco fruit party. Then people started using it as a jumping-off point for jokes about how the city is full of nerdy tech bros who need to come up with weird themes in order to talk to girls.

Techbro normies get to enjoy luxuries like talking to girls at the kiwi eating party https://t.co/wePT5Bs9kO pic.twitter.com/hyFC5WiQZW — 🌲æþan ᛉ (@amanitacherubim) September 19, 2025

“Techbro normies get to enjoy luxuries like talking to girls at the kiwi eating party,” said @amanitacherubim.

That’s when the San Francisco tech bros started to get a little defensive and talk about how beautiful the kiwi party is.

“I spew a lot about SF versus every other place in the world and a kiwi eating party is quintessential San Francisco,” gushed @maritzalyoes. “The fact that Joy has been brought from a visceral experience of an available but exotic fruit is beautiful and we should all love that for them.”

“Permanent underclass coded”

Jokes continued into the following week until the kiwi party photo post had over 3.1 million views. The same arguments are still taking place, broken up only by memes.

i actually don’t understand the hate with the kiwi party



vibes were immaculate and wholesome 🥝 pic.twitter.com/ThxFrb7yLJ — darshil (@darshil36) September 19, 2025

These teetotaling dorks will pay, one day, for what they’ve done to a great American city. https://t.co/v2II1MBpsX pic.twitter.com/iXR9blhqg2 — willy 🌜💧 (@willystaley) September 21, 2025

anyone want t,, everyday is a kiwi eating party when you’re w,,, we only need two to have a, https://t.co/afurztDCsq — bluebrry (@bluebrryowlet) September 21, 2025

every so often i try and convince my wife that san francisco would actually be a totally fine and normal place to live and then i open twitter in front of her and it’s some slop like this https://t.co/W9EikrtMTJ — Gabriel (@gbrl_dick) September 21, 2025

In Seattle, we do this with ketamine. We just call them parties, though. https://t.co/1qgFWGSWZl — The Fool 🃏 (@yourthefool) September 21, 2025

