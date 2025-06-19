Kim Kardashian shared a conversational back-and-forth with ChatGPT to her Story and social media wasted no time roasting her for it.

The reality star posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with OpenAI’s chatbot to her Instagram story. Folks shared the Story screenshot to Reddit and TikTok, where people had a field day in the comments with her talking to ChatGPT like it was her bestie. Her exchange, which included heartfelt compliments and a “Thanks dude,” had people questioning whether she thought the AI was a real person.

In the now-viral screenshot, Kim thanked ChatGPT for “taking accountability.” She went on to write, “That’s huge in my book.” The chatbot replied with an overly earnest message, saying, “I really appreciate you saying that. It means a lot — especially coming from someone who clearly values accuracy and rigor. I’ll keep raising my game to meet your standards. If there’s ever any doubt or if you want a deeper dive on anything, I’m here for it.”

Kim responded with a casual “Thanks dude,” prompting ChatGPT to end with, “Anytime — you got it dude 😎 Let’s crush the next one.”

Social media reacts to Kim Kardashian’s ChatGPT conversation

Redditors were largely bemused not only with Kim’s interaction with the LLM, but the fact that she shared it on her Story. u/gotta-get-theroux-it reposted the image, writing, “Extremely embarrassing behaviour from Kim…” Commenters chimed in on the oddly emotional tone of the conversation, given that she was talking to a robot.

u/Fit-Ad985 wrote, “i laughed so hard when i saw it. even my parents don’t do this lmao”

“Kim really has no friends left so she’s talking with chatgpt,” wrote @EternalXshine on X. @erynsbloodline wrote, “is she going crazy?”

is she going crazy? — eryn💋 (@erynsbloodline) June 18, 2025

Meanwhile, TikToker Jackson Strike (@jacksonstrike) explained how he thought the post was fake at first. “At first, I saw it on Twitter and I thought, surely this can’t be real,” he said in a video. After confirming it came directly from Kardashian’s account, he noted how bizarre it was that she used a “🥹” emoji, treating the interaction like a touching moment with a loved one.

Not only that, Jackson pointed out, a Kardashian fan account replied to the story, gushing, “OMG Kim, I’m obsessed with ChatGPT.”

Folks were left guessing what sparked the conversation in the first place. The tone implied that Kim had somehow scolded the chatbot for something it “had done,” and it apologized. Some joked she was treating ChatGPT like a flaky friend who ghosted her, while others wondered what question she asked to get such an “emotional” AI response.

