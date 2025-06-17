Kids are recreating real-world ICE protests inside Roblox

As real-life protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramp up, kids are turning Roblox into a digital protest zone.

Across TikTok and X, clips of children staging digital protests in Roblox have begun circulating rapidly. Players hold signs with slogans like “FU ICE” and “ICE Out of California.” Many of the Roblox avatars hold up Mexican flags at the virtual protest lines, and many of them appear behind barricades, surrounded by flashing sirens and avatar police officers.

Roblox becomes a virtual protest ground against ICE deportations

Inspired by the growing real-world demonstrations, most recently those in Los Angeles, these kids have recreated protest scenes in one of the most popular online gaming platforms in the world. Some players went so far as to design ICE trucks and dress up their avatars as ICE agents. Meanwhile, others walked the protest lines dressed as police, mimicking the tense interactions seen in actual streets.

One TikTok by @clips4closet featured a protest with players jumping up and down and virtual signage. The video amassed 2.2 million views, while another by the TikToker has over 11 million views. In the comments, users asked when the next in-game protest would be and how to participate. One person pointed out that after their sister couldn’t join the real-life protests, she informed the TikToker, “it’s ok I protested on Roblox yesterday.”

Another user summed up the educational value of the trend, commenting, “this is actually important, it’s a videogame but it teaches them about whats happening and how to be in the right side.”

Even though these protests are virtual, they reflect the real anxieties and activism of young people trying to make sense of ongoing political events.

Online movements mirror real-world outrage

The Roblox protests started appearing shortly after widespread demonstrations against ICE broke out across the country. Los Angeles became a major focus of media attention, as ICE agents have raided small businesses, flea markets, and more, causing many residents to stay home and avoid work and school for fear of being racially profiled and detained.

President Donald Trump responded by deploying thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to several states. California Governor Gavin Newsom denounced the move, calling it a “serious breach of sovereignty” and the “deranged fantasy of a dictatorial president.” Governor Newsom pledged legal action against the administration for the deployment of the U.S. military without the request or consent of California.

At the same time, millions joined the “No Kings” protests, held to coincide with the parade in D.C. on Trump’s birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

While Roblox might seem like an unlikely venue for political expression, kids have turned it into a creative outlet. Not only are they mimicking the visuals of real-life protests, but they’re also building awareness and solidarity among their peers, sometimes more effectively than adults.

