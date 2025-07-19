Khloé Kardashian admits to formerly Photoshopping herself until she looked like a “cartoon character”

On Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Khloé Kardashian confessed that she used to always Photoshop her pictures, but finally stopped. The reality star has faced several accusations of doctoring her Instagram photos in the past, and she blamed this on “filter lifestyle.”

Featured Video

On social media, people cast doubts on her claim that she’s ditched Photoshop.

A victim of a filter lifestyle

On the July 17 episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the Kardashian admitted to heavy past Photoshop use. Though she claimed she doesn’t do it anymore, she expressed that she felt pressured by those around her to look a certain way.

Advertisement

“There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to,” she said. “I also think it was the era, too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.”

Khloé now feels embarrassed about this habit, saying she engaged in it so much that her past photos look like a “cartoon character,” noting that “it’s humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself.”

She blamed what she called a “filter lifestyle” that became so pervasive in her life, it warped her brain. She didn’t recognize herself in candid, unedited photos anymore.

“I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn’t see ourselves without a filter,” she went on.

Advertisement

“I was around people who were all doing that. If they took my photo they would make me look that way before giving it to me. Then I would think that’s how I looked. And if I got paparazzied, I’d be like, ‘I don’t look like that. I look like this photo.’ I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, okay, we have to lay off the filters.”

Khloé’s past Photoshop fails

Khloé gained a reputation for using Photoshop over the years as stories of related “fails” kept hitting the news. The latest happened in April 2025 after fans pointed out heavy editing in a Wonderland Magazine cover. Many said that the end result didn’t look like her at all, expressing disappointment.

Advertisement

“Khloe is beautiful but she doesn’t look like this at all. It breaks my heart for her, because she doesn’t need to do all this editing,” said one Redditor, according to Mirror. “Also frustrating because she denies editing her face.”

In 2023, viewers pointed out a bizarre edit to her arm in an Instagram photo with Kris. The Photoshop job was so sloppy that at least one person called it “terrifying.”

This issue goes back at least to 2018, when Instagram users again complained about her Photoshop addiction. One commenter asked if she would even “keep IG if all photo editing apps were gone forever.”

“She’s a walking, talking, Photoshop”

While some commenters on Khloé’s claim that she’s ditched Photoshop praised her, others can’t believe it.

Advertisement

“Liar Liar, pants in fire,” wrote @KARLOS_OG_ above a Pinocchio gif.

Meanwhile, @jodymania simply posted that “okay, yeah, sure” gif of Ross from Friends.

Additional users felt that leaving Photoshop behind doesn’t add much to her credibility due to her heavy use of cosmetic surgery to alter her appearance in the first place.

Advertisement

“She’s a walking talking photoshop,” said @SamaraRene2. “Who needs filters when you’ve surgically altered everything already.”

“She’s gonna have to photoshop her bizarre plastic surgery hands,” wrote @RobConsigliere. “She admitted it yesterday when she spilled family secrets on her podcast.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.