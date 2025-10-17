“Very disgusting”: Keira Knightley faces furious backlash over her “miserable response” to Harry Potter controversy

Keira Knightley is facing fierce criticism after appearing unaware of the ongoing controversy surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

In an interview with Decider about her role as Professor Umbridge in Audible’s new Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio, Knightley said she “was not aware” of calls to boycott the franchise over Rowling’s vocally anti-trans views.

But it was her reaction, delivered with an awkward laugh and a plea for “respect” despite “differing opinions,” that has since drawn outrage, particularly after it was posted by a conservative magazine online.

Rowling’s views about the transgender community have led many fans to boycott Harry Potter-related projects and merchandise over the last several years.

When asked whether she knew about the calls for a boycott, Knightley responded, “I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry,” later adding that she hoped people could “find respect” despite differing opinions.

Footage of the interview quickly spread, and it didn’t take long for her reaction to draw criticism, especially after viewers noticed she laughed while saying, “I’m very sorry,” and again after remarking, “we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together.”

Evie Magazine’s response and broader context

The interview clip was shared on X by Evie Magazine on Oct. 14, 2025, a publication that the magazine owner described to the New York Times as a kind of “conservative Cosmo.” The clip, which Evie captioned “oh Keira Knightley is OVER it” alongside a clapping hands emoji, has been watched over 15 million times.

According to the Times, Evie often publishes content that assumes its readers aspire to traditional family roles, describing a worldview where women “can study and work (just not at the expense of a family)” and “can even delay pregnancy (by using ‘natural’ fertility tracking methods).”

Viewers argue over whether Knightley’s laughter was nervous—or something worse

Reactions on X were swift and overwhelmingly negative.

One user, @TSoS_, wrote, “Keira Knightley is a Terf. Natalie Portman is a Zionist. What a terrible time for Naboo.”

@mattxiv added, “i need everyone to get more woke now.”

“very much disgusting to have the privilege of ignoring minorities hardships and laugh about it,” tweeted @noirsung.



Several users on X expressed disappointment over the actor’s demeanor. @StopTweetingMia said, “I think I was far too charitable when I originally just read the quote because I didn’t expect her to say it LIKE THAT???” Meanwhile, @hopeurloveslike commented, “oh all of my love and respect for Keira Knightly VANISHED. why the F*CK are you laughing at trans people losing their rights???”

Others focused on the implications of her “live together” remark. @BenLeiker wrote, “asking any marginalized group to ‘live together’ and ‘respect’ those that want them banned from public life or erased from existence is the language of the oppressor.”

Although some suggested her laughter could have been nervous, the general consensus online was that Knightley’s apology came across as dismissive.

@noirsung tweeted, “very much disgusting to have the privilege of ignoring minorities hardships and laugh about it.”

“It’s giving teacher talking to you and your bully who’s been beating you up for being gay,” wrote @socoolrobyna.



After Evie’s tweet received backlash on social media from people critical of Knightley’s cavalier attitude, its account wrote, “The reactions to this are so deranged. Trans advocates aren’t beating the allegations that they are mentally unstable, violent, and full of hate.”

