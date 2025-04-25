‘Why is she running in lowercase?’: Katy Perry’s concert kickoff mocked across social media

Pop star Katy Perry officially kicked off her “Lifetimes” tour in Mexico City, but early reactions from fans and critics alike suggest it’s not exactly taking off. The star performed tracks from her new album, 143, and referenced her heavily mocked 11-minute Blue Origin space flight with a space-themed performance. Although a few fans praised Perry’s theatrics, others were quick to roast what they viewed to be awkward choreography and a badly-timed all-male dance crew during a female empowerment anthem.

Wearing a metallic bodysuit that is a nod to an astronaut’s space suit, Perry soared through the arena, rigged to a flying harness. The sci-fi theatrics continued with her taking a selfie alongside two backup dancers dressed in NASA uniforms. Then, she turned to the crowd and asked, “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”

As clips from the show circulated on social media, users questioned whether the singer had prioritized aesthetics over substance.

@consequence wrote, “Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ choreography really is something to behold,” sharing a smartphone-recorded video of the slow-motion fight choreography.

Katy Perry’s “Lifetimes Tour” choreography really is something to behold pic.twitter.com/xjMFl4wwGn — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 24, 2025

“Maybe instead of going to space she should have been rehearsing [her] fight scenes moves a little more,” one person quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Many also felt the choreography lacked polish, and the performance’s staging became instant meme material. Some fans admitted they were confused about the tour’s theme, calling it “messy” and directionless.

“Every single video I am seeing from this Katy Perry tour is literally so cringe. Lmfao,” wrote @Mistertom.

Every single video I am seeing from this Katy Perry tour is literally so cringe. Lmfao — tom (@Mistertom) April 24, 2025

“A Woman’s World,” performed by… all men?

Another point of contention was Perry’s choice of backup dancers during her performance of “A Woman’s World.” Viewers noted the irony of a female empowerment anthem being delivered with an all-male dance crew.

“The fact that Katy Perry has zero female dancers on stage during her performance of ‘Woman’s World’ on her #lifetimestour says a lot about her and the type of feminism she claims to represent. It seems there is a disconnect between the message of female empowerment in the song and the lack of women visibly featured as part of the performance,” wrote @youknowigotyou_.

“This choice by Perry raises questions about the authenticity and depth of her feminist advocacy, if she is not actively uplifting and centering women in her own concert production. The absence of female dancers speaks volumes and undermines the purported feminist themes of the song and her brand.”

The fact that Katy Perry has zero female dancers on stage during her performance of “Woman’s World” on her #lifetimestour says a lot about her and the type of feminism she claims to represent. It seems there is a disconnect between the message of female empowerment in the song… pic.twitter.com/BSzpW0lcJy — myr.wrld (@youknowigotyou_) April 24, 2025

Despite the criticism, Perry appears unbothered. She’s always leaned into camp, and for better or worse, the ‘Lifetimes’ tour is giving exactly that.

republicans and gaga fans … they’re united in their katy perry hate and it kinda makes sense — Witness | the LIFETIMES TOUR ERA (@factsaboutkaty) April 24, 2025

There’s still time for Perry to evolve the show, and future dates may include tweaks, as artists often respond to early feedback. For now, though, ‘Lifetimes’ is off to a rocky, if spacey, start.

