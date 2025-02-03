The outfit Bianca Censori wore at the 2025 Grammy Awards renewed concerns she is being abused by her husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The Australian architect arrived at the event in a heavy fur coat, and when she dropped it for the cameras, revealed a transparent slip that left her effectively nude.

This is not the first time Censori has appeared in public with very little covering her alongside Ye. These spectacles have led social media users to accuse the rapper of forcing Censori into these situations as a form of abuse.

What did Bianca Censori wear to the 2025 Grammy Awards?

On the red carpet at the Grammys on Sunday, Censori first arrived in a dark and bulky fur coat to hide her outfit underneath. Ye sported a black t-shirt with matching pants and boots, plus sunglasses.

As photographers shouted encouragement, Censori turned to face the wall, then lowered the coat to expose her bare back. She then dropped the coat to reveal nothing but a see-through slip that fully exposed her backside. One photographer could be heard commenting, “whoa.”

Censori then turned to show the same situation going on in the front. There was so little covering her that many viewers asked on social media whether her outfit was legal.

The couple left the event shortly after the outfit reveal.

‘Sad and humiliating’

After the shock wore off, some Grammy Awards viewers began to speculate that Bianca Censori’s outfit was not her idea, but another stunt by Kanye West. This led to allegations that Ye is engaging in the same kind of highly controlling behavior he’s been accused of in the past—making all the decisions about what his wife does, including what she wears.

X user @dj_CISWOMAN commented that “the problem with Bianca Censori being nude in public is not that it causes nudity to exist on television, but that her partner is a man with a pattern of controlling his partners, including strictly dictating what they wear, and so she is constantly seen silent and naked.”

Others paid attention to how Ye spoke to and touched Censori during the spectacle on the red carpet, accusing him of telling her how to move and pose for the photographers. You can see the rapper speaking to her in the footage, too quiet for cameras to hear.

Look at Bianca Censori’s startled face and uncertain body language. Kanye West directs her. Look how she moves – it’s how he tells her to.



This is controlling behaviour and he is humiliating her on the biggest stage he can get – and one he had to invade. He’s not mad. This is… pic.twitter.com/koKnqt9Za5 — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) February 3, 2025

“Look at Bianca Censori’s startled face and uncertain body language. Kanye West directs her. Look how she moves – it’s how he tells her to,” wrote @JeanHatchet. “This is controlling behaviour and he is humiliating her on the biggest stage he can get – and one he had to invade. He’s not mad. This is deliberate.”

Censori’s expression during the reveal further fueled abuse concerns. The architect does not smile once as she poses, her face blank and eyes blinking in a way that some half-joked may have been a cry for help.

“Bianca Censori looked so uncomfortable, not cool or owning it, but just like a sad woman owned by her insane husband,” said @indyanwriter1. “If she was smiling or coy, you could see she was enjoying herself, but she was not.”

“I’m not posting that picture of Bianca Censori, but there is something wrong with Kanye to do that to his wife. It seems clear he is trying to humiliate her,” wrote X user @DocLibertarian.

X user @eifavoritedango wondered whether Censori has any support system, writing, “This is not arcane related at all, but there’s smth so bizarre ab bianca censori and kanye. he literally drags this woman around looking a fool/naked, objectifying and sexualizing her like she is some sort of accessory. doesn’t she have friends or a family to help her? like wtf.”

Lip reader weighs in on what Ye supposedly whispered to Censori

Another viral moment concerning the two featured Ye whispering something to Censori on the red carpet, after which she dropped her coat. According to The Daily Mail, LipReader founder Nicola Hickling alleges West told Censori, “You’re making a scene now,” to which she nodded her head.

“Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense,” Hickling alleges West said next, and then, “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

A video of Kanye West whispering to Bianca Censori before she dropped her coat at the #Grammys has gone viral, with people accusing him of ‘abuse’: pic.twitter.com/nrWTDelOMO — Tell Tales (@TellTalesOnline) February 3, 2025

Ye’s history of alleged abuse

People expressed similar concerns about Censori and Ye in February 2024 when the paparazzi caught them out and about in LA. Censori wore a see-through poncho with nothing but some branding labels to cover what’s not supposed to be on display in public. Ye, meanwhile, wore a whole tarp and some kind of Mad Max hood that completely covered his face.

In 2018, fans began to worry after Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian made comments on her reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians about the rapper throwing out her clothes and telling her what to wear. During one episode, the reality star cried as Ye trashed her wardrobe to replace it with the neutral aesthetic he preferred.

In the following years, before their divorce, anonymous sources came forward saying that Ye was demanding Kardashian get his approval for every public outfit.

“He’s told her to cover up more going forward and has informed her that she has to run her wardrobe choices past him before going out in public,” one source told Radar Online. “He’s even begun throwing out some of her more revealing outfits.”

Back then, Ye was trying to get Kim to cover up more. His u-turn when it comes to Censori resulted in accusations that he’s trying to “humiliate” his new wife.

In 2023, comedian Kathy Griffin put out a video expressing concern about Ye’s treatment of Censori, especially during one notable trip to Italy, and compared it to the way her late brother abused his romantic partners.

Kathy Griffin believes Kanye West is abusing his wife Bianca Censori:



“When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees…and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt, knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around…that to me just reeks of abuse.” pic.twitter.com/bP88p60QeT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

“One time, his wife told me about a time that he had physically abused her when she was out of the shower,” she said. “He locked her outside their apartment, and she was totally naked, because he wanted to humiliate her in that way.”

She went on to point out that Censori seemed to have no social media presence and never said a word to the cameras, claiming that she has “no voice” when with Ye.

Neither Ye nor Censori have responded to these accusations following the Grammys appearance.

