“Why is your husband your biggest opp?”: Justin Bieber edits controversial caption about Hailey’s “Vogue” cover after massive backlash

Hailey Bieber’s first Vogue cover should have been an easy win. The model and Rhode beauty founder stunned in the feature, cementing her spot at the center of fashion’s minimalist moment. However, what should’ve been a celebration quickly turned sideways, thanks to her husband, Justin Bieber.

In what some on social media called a “cringe” move, Justin posted a congratulatory message that quickly veered into overshare territory. Rather than simply praising Hailey’s achievement, he recalled a fight from early in their relationship.

“Yo this reminds me [of] when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean.”

While he later apologized in the same caption, admitting his words were hurtful and rooted in feeling “disrespected,” the damage had been done. Many fans felt the post pulled focus away from Hailey’s moment. Instead of centering her success, the caption centered on Justin’s own past regret.

Fans call out the singer’s “overshare”

Unsurprisingly, the internet had strong reactions. “Justin 😭 idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol,” one commenter wrote. Another chimed in, “Take this down! You oughta be ashamed embarrassing this lady.”

Some fans even questioned the health of their relationship, with one person on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “heterosexual relationships are scary because why is your husband your biggest opp.” Another added, “who needs enemies when you have a husband who secretly hates you.”

“Heterosexual relationships are scary because why is your husband your biggest opp,” wrote @INDIEWASHERE on X, racking up over 122,000 likes.

Although a few defended him for being honest, the overwhelming reaction skewed critical. As one fan noted, “This caption is not it… but congrats to @haileybieber.”

Many more were quite critical, however. “The power and aura she would gain if she just spontenously dumped his ass cannot be overstated,” wrote @Mod_Charissa on X.

“Your wife gets her first solo cover and you tell the world how you used to belittle her????” asked @skinnyrichfab.

“Millions of girls dreamed of being Mrs Bieber one day but God knew he was saving that hell for his strongest soldier,” agreed @loverboshit.

when I m in a who hates hailey bieber the most competition and my opponent is justin bieber https://t.co/QKJdRBWO9c pic.twitter.com/DgFKRfBYkX — ella (@itsbrutalwoman) May 20, 2025

Eventually, Justin appeared to walk back the post’s caption. By late afternoon on May 20, the original caption was replaced with a string of emojis: 🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹, a shrugging man, a pointing finger, heart hands, and a tearing up and smiling emoji. The majority of folks in the comments called his edit a “cop-out” and scoffed at what they considered a very basic, simple caption change to cover up his true feelings.

Did Bieber mean well or miss the mark?

While Justin Bieber may have aimed for vulnerable, the execution landed poorly for many. His reflection, though seemingly sincere, felt oddly timed and self-centered. Even though he eventually edited the post, it was clear the original had already led to a wave of disappointment in the singer.

