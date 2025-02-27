Not Joann Fabrics! Internet reacts to the iconic craft store shutting down for good—28 of the best

Joann Fabrics has announced the closure of all its remaining U.S. stores by May 2025, and people are posting reactions to the news online. The fabric store has been a cornerstone in the crafting community for over 80 years and is sometimes the only fabric store in town.

This closure decision follows the company’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing within a year. They cite significant financial challenges and declining consumer demand. Initially, Joann planned to close approximately 500 of its 800 locations. However, after an asset auction, it was confirmed that all stores will shut down.

For many cosplayers and crafters, Joann Fabrics is the only accessible fabric store in their town or even region. Its extensive selection of materials and supplies has made it a go-to destination for creative projects. The closure of all Joann locations has created a significant void, leaving these individuals searching for alternative sources to meet their crafting needs. The loss is particularly impactful in areas where Joann was the sole provider of such supplies.

The closure of Joann Fabrics leaves many in the crafting community grappling with the loss of a beloved retailer. In response, folks have turned to social media to express their feelings, sharing stories and memes that reflect their experiences with the store.

Check out 28 memes and reactions to Joann Fabrics stores closing forever:

