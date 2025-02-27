Advertisement
Not Joann Fabrics! Internet reacts to the iconic craft store shutting down for good—28 of the best

‘I will never financially recover from what i’m about to do at the joann liquidation sale.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Meme that looks like spotify lyrics by dolly parton saying 'joann, joann, joann, joann, I'm begging of you, please dont take my crafts'(l), Joann storefront(r)
@marveloustayme/X (Licensed)

Joann Fabrics has announced the closure of all its remaining U.S. stores by May 2025, and people are posting reactions to the news online. The fabric store has been a cornerstone in the crafting community for over 80 years and is sometimes the only fabric store in town.

This closure decision follows the company’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing within a year. They cite significant financial challenges and declining consumer demand. Initially, Joann planned to close approximately 500 of its 800 locations. However, after an asset auction, it was confirmed that all stores will shut down. 

For many cosplayers and crafters, Joann Fabrics is the only accessible fabric store in their town or even region. Its extensive selection of materials and supplies has made it a go-to destination for creative projects. The closure of all Joann locations has created a significant void, leaving these individuals searching for alternative sources to meet their crafting needs. The loss is particularly impactful in areas where Joann was the sole provider of such supplies.

The closure of Joann Fabrics leaves many in the crafting community grappling with the loss of a beloved retailer. In response, folks have turned to social media to express their feelings, sharing stories and memes that reflect their experiences with the store.

Check out 28 memes and reactions to Joann Fabrics stores closing forever:

1.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'can’t believe i have to retire one of my favorite images in existence :(' with a meme of a naked, buff man in pleaser pumps walking down the street. Text on the image reads, 'On My way..... To Joann Fabrics.'
@deerinahat/X

2.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'The loss of Joann Fabrics is heartbreaking. In a world still full of Home Depots & Lowes, the total collapse of female craftsmanship has made no one happier or wiser. We needed more fabric stores, more busy hands & less administrative-activist jobs.'
@TaraAnnThieke/X

3.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'losing a chain like joann fabrics is actually extremely bad. it won’t necessarily push people toward local quilt shops, which are less accessible and more expensive, but instead will push many people away from textile arts completely.'
@TaraAnnThieke/X

4.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'I'm so sad Joann's Fabric is closing. I hate this online retail world where you can't go look at and touch fabrics to get inspired to create, and you can't meet strangers who share your interests in stores. The world is feeling increasingly devoid of inspiration and community'
@bejeweledpaige/X

5.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'Something sad about Joann Fabrics shutting down. It's weird. It's just a fabric store. Thread. Needles. Crafts. It always has that kind of cinnamon-type smell that makes you think of craft fairs. I think it's sad in this peculiar way because it's a store your mom and grandma went to. It's not at the front of culture trying to conquer the latest trends. It just kind of meek and old fashioned. Even if the ladies who cut the fabric were always the grumpiest people on planet earth, it still just makes you kind of sad.'
@NecktieSalvage/X

6.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'how am i going to live a meaningful and fulfilling life without joann fabric and crafts'
@miragonz/X

7.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'take my hand…. stay joann….'
@miragonz/X

8.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'joann, big lots, and party city all in a few months. we’re losing all of the fun stores' with a gif of a woman squinting and smoking.
@oddtreebanjo/X

9.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'RIP Joann, you gave me my most viral tweet' with a screenshot of the tweet.
@oddtreebanjo/X

10.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'am actually so rocked by this Joann Fabric news' with a photo of a sobbing, beat-up man.
@caitiedelaney/X

11.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'RIP Joann Fabrics. I should’ve bought more yarn (sad emoji)' with a photo of a grandma tweeting, 'The outburst I had at JoAnn's Fabrics is not reflective of who I am.'
@caitiedelaney/X

12.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'joann fabrics closing a month after i learned to sew' with a gif of a sad woman with big hair.
@ekw000/X

13.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction from Derek Guy from die work wear, text reads, 'Joann had a sprawling retail footprint and was a victim of the slow US decline toward cheaper, more disposable clothing, but they also suffered a blow during Trump's first term. Trump's 2018 tariffs increased cost of imports and US equivalents were too expensive for customers'
@ekw000/X

14.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, ' when you people tweet this sh*t i hope you realize that it does make you sound like you value a fabric store more than an actual woman.' in response to someone saying, 'why couldn't it have been joanne k rowling'
@ofdogwood/X
Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'yes I value Joann fabrics more than jk rowling that's exactly what I said'
@ofdogwood/X

15.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, ' i will never financially recover from what i'm about to do at the joann liquidation sale'
@miragonz/X
16.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction in the style of a Spotify song card, text reads, 'Joann, Joann, Joann, Joan I'm begging of you, please, don't take my crafts.'
@miragonz/X

17.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'Joann’s will be completely gone by May' with a drawing of a crying woman.
@nervousamerican/X
18.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'Land of Cursed Retail, Livonia, MI' with a photo of Party City next to a Joanns.
@nervousamerican/X

19.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'RIP Joann Fabrics' with the grim reaper comic meme.
@mockhart.bsky.social/BlueSky
20.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'I don't want Joann fabrics to die' with a cartoon of a sad frog.
@mockhart.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'Joann fabrics is going out of business. Let me go make sure my mama didn’t fall to her knees and still hasn’t gotten up.'
@marcusdmoore.bsky.social/BlueSky
Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'She didn’t even know, yall. This was her response lmaoo' with a screenshot of a text conversation.
@marcusdmoore.bsky.social/BlueSky

22.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'Joann Fabrics reading the mood of the USA for *filth* right now,' with a photo of a printout that says, 'We do not know when the last day is.'
@jennyllello.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'kudos joann fabrics restroom, kudos.' with a painting of a dog's butt on a toilet stall.
@jennyllello.bsky.social/BlueSky

24.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'Since all the Joann Fabrics store are planned to be closing, I went to get myself a weird memento. She has been in my store for MONTHS and I always made it a point to visit her whenever I was in the store. She became an important part of my Joann visits.' with a photo of a pear bear plushie.
@jennyllello.bsky.social/BlueSky

25.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'People are making memes about Joann Fabrics closing and it's like 'awesome man but this company closing is f*cking up my whole life''
@melodyburst.bsky.social/BlueSky

26.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'trump took yarn' with a screenshot of Derek Guy's tweet.
@melodyburst.bsky.social/BlueSky

27.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'In other news, Joann Fabrics filed for bankruptcy, leaving their customers saying, 'sew what?''
@melodyburst.bsky.social/BlueSky

28.

Joann Fabrics bankruptcy closure reaction, text reads, 'My next therapy session will absolutely include my devastation over Joann Fabrics closing all stores. I am inconsolable. (sob emoji)'
@melthemagicdragon.bsky.social/BlueSky

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

