Trump cheers, Vance trolls, internet fumes: reactions to Jimmy Kimmel’s show getting yanked off the air

Disney-owned ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be “pre-empted indefinitely” following the late-night host’s Monday monologue about the right’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death.

The decision, which Trump celebrated on Truth Social, has ignited a wave of criticism online, with many accusing the network of caving to political pressure and stifling free speech.

The move also comes amid growing fears that late-night hosts are being silenced in succession following the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show, particularly after Trump, in that same Truth Social post, also urged NBC to cancel Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’ shows.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk?

Jimmy Kimmel called out right-wing figures for their reaction to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said. While the blame game unfolded, he noted, “there was grieving. On Friday, the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism. But on a human level, you can see how hard the president is taking this.”

Kimmel then cut to an interview with President Donald Trump on the White House lawn. In the clip, a reporter said, “My condolences on the loss of your friend, Charlie Kirk. May I ask, sir, personally, how are you holding up over the last day and a half, sir?”

Trump didn’t even seem to acknowledge the question and replied, “I think very good. And by the way, right there, you see all the trucks. They’ve just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House. Which is something they’ve been trying to get as, you know, for about a hundred and fifty years. And it’s gonna be a beauty.”

The comic cut through with biting humor, saying, “Yes, he’s at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

These are the comments from Monday night that led ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live this afernoon. pic.twitter.com/TzOU3GZ195 — LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Sinclair Broadcasting, the nation’s largest ABC affiliate group, demanded Kimmel apologize to Kirk’s family and make a donation to both his family and his conservative organization, Turning Point USA.

“is this not the craziest thing you’ve ever heard,” tweeted writer @_iamjamila. “Are we in North Korea?”

They said Jimmy Kimmel would have to make a public apology AND donate to Turning Point….. the alt right “Christian” org that Charlie Kirk ran….. is this not the craziest thing you’ve ever heard. Bitch are we in North Korea — Jamila 🔔 (@_iamjamila) September 18, 2025

Social media reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled

Trump responded to the monologue and subsequent indefinite pause on Kimmel’s show on his social media website, Truth Social.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, took to X to post a mocking message: “Everyone please congratulate @marcorubio , the new host of ABC’s late night show!”

Everyone please congratulate @marcorubio, the new host of ABC’s late night show! — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 18, 2025

Marco Rubio realizing he now has to become a late night talk show host. pic.twitter.com/PyOiiauE8c — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 18, 2025

Many people on the internet mused about who might be next to face the chopping block. First, Stephen Colbert, and now Jimmy Kimmel, have had their shows canceled, creating what many see as an intentional and dangerous pattern.

@KidFury tweeted, “Making me feel bad for Jimmy Kimmel is taking it too far…”

*CBS cancels Stephen Colbert*



**ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel**



JIMMY FALLON (moving forward): pic.twitter.com/mx2NjHuO2g — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 17, 2025

Others, including political leaders, pointed out that what is happening right now is the opposite of free speech.

Governor JB Pritzker wrote on X, “A free and democratic society cannot silence comedians because the President doesn’t like what they say. This is an attack on free speech and cannot be allowed to stand. All elected officials need to speak up and push back on this undemocratic act.”

@brndxix tweeted a video of Elon Musk saying to “legalize comedy” in response to the news of Kimmel being pulled from the air.

@mattxiv asked, “are we supposed to pretend it’s normal that they’re ushering in authoritarianism because you’re not allowed to criticize maga’s favorite podcaster.”

