“Feminism is back”: Jezebel’s story about hiring “some Etsy witches” to curse Charlie Kirk two days before his death goes viral

Jezebel’s latest viral story took a satirical look at online witchcraft and conservative media. The article explored the idea of purchasing magical spells from Etsy, then directed that premise toward far-right commentator Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was best known as the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative student group. He also hosted a popular podcast where he frequently criticized progressive politics. Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was giving a talk at Utah Valley University on Sept 10, 2025. He was in the middle of answering questions about gun safety when he was shot in the neck and was later pronounced dead.

Although the Jezebel piece had been published two days before his death, readers found it again shortly afterward.

Jezebel hired witches to curse Kirk

The piece highlighted Etsy’s niche marketplace for spells and curses. Jezebel’s writer joked that “I can now buy a curse as easily as I can buy a phone charger.” The author described charms for everything from stopping rain at a wedding to punishing a cheating partner with “an incurable rash” or “premature balding.”

Then, the article shifted focus to Kirk. “Maybe it’s his obsession with telling women what to do or his aggressively large head, but the far-right podcaster’s presence is more irritating than most,” the writer noted. From there, the satirical premise was clear: why not see if Etsy witches could redirect their energy toward him?

The piece framed the curses as annoyances rather than real harm. “I just want him to wake up every morning with an inexplicable zit,” the author wrote. They also imagined his microphone breaking mid-recording, blazers shrinking, socks slipping, and even his thumb growing “too big to tweet.” The article acknowledged the moral gray area of hexing a stranger but emphasized inconvenience over violence.

Social media reactions

After publication, Jezebel tweeted a link to the article. That post rapidly gained traction, amassing over 79.7 million views and climbing every hour. The outlet eventually restricted who could reply, though quote tweets and screenshots continued circulating widely.

We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk https://t.co/1zjr6QycWd — Jezebel (@Jezebel) September 8, 2025

Readers split sharply in their reactions. Some applauded the humor and pointed out the long tradition of witches targeting political figures.

@girlcloudnine tweeted, “Jezebel killed Charlie Kirk, feminism is back baby.”

Supporters loved the satire of hiring Etsy witches, while the writer clearly avoided wishing him physical harm.

@rebmasel Etsy witch…….whoever you are…..girl…… (Edit: Yes, he d!ed. He was the worst. What would you like me to say? “He wasn’t the worst”? Best I can do is he deserved to be forgotten. Now, what? We refuse to bolster g*n regulations after ~Another Incident of G*n V!0lence Happens In America~ in favor of…blaming “the intolerant left” and “mental illness” while refusing to fund mental health ANYTHING and ignoring that every other industrialized country in the world has people w mental illness but almost no g*n v!0l3nce because they restricted the g*ns and it worked? Heavy sigh.) ♬ original sound – reb for the rebrand

“The Etsy Witches uniting forces to curse Charlie Kirk,” @mymehlodi wrote, adding a video of animated Bratz dolls joining hands to cast a spell.

The Etsy Witches uniting forces to curse Charlie Kirk: https://t.co/MEpAdfRA8f pic.twitter.com/wuzzrHJVGj — Im pregnant ⵣ🇩🇿🇵🇸 (@mymehlodi) September 10, 2025

Jezebel added an update following Kirk’s shooting. “Editor’s Note: This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.”

