7-Eleven worker passes away after her manager allegedly sat on her until she stopped breathing

A tragic incident at a Hollywood 7-Eleven has left a young employee dead and a community reeling. Jessica McLaughlin, 26, was reportedly assaulted by her assistant manager during a dispute on June 24, 2025. According to her family, the manager pinned Jessica to the ground and sat on her, cutting off her air supply until she lost consciousness. Despite efforts to revive her, Jessica was declared brain dead days later. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has launched an investigation into the attack, which has raised serious concerns about workplace safety and accountability.

Routine shift turns deadly after dispute escalates

Jessica showed up for her June 24 shift expecting a normal day. Instead, she became the victim of an alleged violent assault by her assistant manager.

According to McLaughlin’s family, an argument erupted between the two near the end of the shift. Her brother, Sean McLaughlin, told KTLA 5 that the manager antagonized Jessica before launching a physical attack.

“She was violently and senselessly attacked by one of her managers. She held her down, sat on top of her, and didn’t let her breathe,” Sean wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses. “While some coworkers tried to help and stop it, they were attacked too.”

Despite coworkers trying to intervene, the manager allegedly kept Jessica pinned to the floor, cutting off her air supply until she lost consciousness. When the manager finally released her, Jessica wasn’t breathing. Her colleagues performed CPR and called emergency services, but the damage had already been done.

Following the attack, the suspect reportedly attempted to delete the surveillance footage before fleeing the 7-Eleven store on her bike. “The manager ran to the back room to try and delete the security footage — and then fled the scene on her bike,” Sean wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The outcome was the family’s worst fear

Jessica was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. But days later, her family received the devastating confirmation that she was brain-dead due to a lack of oxygen.

“Jessica didn’t do anything wrong. She was the victim, and this attack should have never happened,” Sean wrote. He added, “But the damage from the lack of oxygen was too much. Her brain had stopped functioning. After getting second opinions and doing everything we could, we have to make the impossible decision to let her go.”

Although no arrests were immediately made, the LAPD has launched an investigation. 7-Eleven confirmed the suspect was terminated and stated they are fully cooperating with police.

“Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time,” the company told KTLA 5.

Sean described his sister as someone who made everyone feel accepted and seen. “She was the kind of person who rooted for the underdog, who lifted people up when they were down, and who truly saw the good in everyone. She had such a beautiful soul and deserved so much better than the way her life was taken from her,” he wrote.

