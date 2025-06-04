“Jersey Shore nails” are so back this summer, and they’re louder than ever

This summer, nail trends are going full throttle into gaudy, nostalgic territory. Leading the charge are what have been dubbed “Jersey Shore nails“: Long, square tips drenched in glitter, rhinestones, animal print, and bold color choices.

After years of soft, minimalist nail styles dominating social media feeds, maximalism is back. Inspired by the iconic style of the early 2000s MTV hit Jersey Shore, the look channels everything from Snooki’s cheetah print glam to JWoww’s unapologetically bold beauty choices.

Minimalism is out, and maximalist Jersey Shore nails are in

While the fashion world has flirted with Y2K (and even Y3K) for a while, beauty trends are now embracing full-blown Jersey-core. These nails aren’t just long: they’re square and extra in every possible way. TikTok creators and nail artists alike are fully embracing the vibe, flashing sets that feature dramatic French tips and bold 3D designs.

Common themes across this trend include chrome finishes, jelly textures, and beachy color palettes, often layered with shimmering accents or oversized gems. Whether it’s tropical flowers, gold foil, or glitter-drenched tips, the goal is to make a statement that screams “main character energy.” The bigger and brighter the nails, the better.

Even supposedly “low-key” versions of the trend still pack a punch. A nude jelly manicure with a high-gloss finish may look subtle at first glance, but paired with that signature square tip and sharp edges, it still exudes Jersey girl confidence.

Nostalgia with an edge

Animal prints, especially cheetah and zebra, have made a dramatic return. Ocean-inspired designs also emerged as a subtrend within the Jersey Shore aesthetic. They show off aqua blues and shell-like textures that channel beachside mermaid energy. Other styles lean toward rockstar glam, with bold star patterns and chrome tips adding extra oomph.

Not only is it summer season, but also the start of Pride Month, and many Jersey Shore-inspired sets are incorporating rainbow accents and club-kid flair into their maximalist designs.

