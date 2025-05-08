Frozen jalapeños in white wine? ‘Spicy sauvy b’ is apparently the drink of summer 2025

Frozen jalapeños and sauvignon blanc might not sound like a natural pairing, but people on TikTok are swearing by it. The viral drink trend, dubbed “Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc“—or “spicy sauvy b”—took off in April 2025 as creators started dropping frozen jalapeño coins into glasses of chilled white wine. While some have praised it as the official drink of summer 2025, others aren’t so sure they want a side of heartburn with their chilled bev. Still, the buzz alone has made it one of the more talked-about drink hacks, with users opting in for the novelty if nothing else.

What is a jalapeño sauvignon blanc—or a spicy sauvy b?

A jalapeño sauvignon blanc is simply a glass of sauvignon blanc with frozen, sliced jalapeños. According to many videos, the best way to enjoy a jalapeño sauvignon blanc is to first freeze small, coin-sized pieces of jalapeño. When they’ve had enough time to freeze, grab a chilled glass, pour in some sauvignon blanc (for many, a favorite wine of the summer months), and add jalapeño to taste (most videos use approximately 3-10 pieces). As the jalapeños thaw, TikTokers say they gave a subtle spiciness to the wine…one that seemed to be a unique and acquired taste.

‘I’ve had it once and I’m never going back’

Jalapeño sauvignon blanc emerged on TikTok in April 2025. It was likely inspired by the jalapeno rose trend, popularized in the summer of 2022, which is a similar idea, only using rose instead of sauvignon blanc.

The jalapeño sauvignon blanc (or “spicy sauvy b”) began trending because TikTokers enjoyed it immensely and promoted it as a novel alternative to some of the other more classic summer cocktails, including a chilled rosé, a Negroni, or a margarita. These creators touted the drink’s light, refreshing and mildly spicy properties to their viewers, declaring it the “drink of the summer.”

“I fear I will never be able to drink my sauvy b the same way again,” one video‘s caption read. “10 out of 10 for me,” another video announced. “I’ve had it once and I’m never going back,” detailed a third.

But despite rave reviews by creators, the most popular comments on this TikTok trend were not convinced the cocktail would be as enjoyable as it seemed. “Guaranteed heartburn,” one comment read. “Noooo that’s so wrong,” another read. “My Italian grandmother is turning in her grave,” another comment responded.

Other comments asked questions about the cocktail, including if other wines could be used in place of sauvignon blanc, or how jalapeño sauvignon blanc specifically tasted. Still others were curious and open to trying it. “I put jalapeños on almost everything, but never tried this,” one comment read. “This is such a good idea,” another comment added. I’m doing it immediately.”

What do jalapeños in sauvignon blanc taste like?

According to an office-wide taste test by Gothamist, some drinkers weren’t fans of the cocktail, “likening it to pickle juice or a marinade for meat.” However, most of the Gothamist office enjoyed the jalapeño sauvignon blanc, reflecting that “the jalapeño acted like a ‘gimmick’ that gave an otherwise pedestrian serving of white wine some edge.”

