TikTok’s “it’s very important” trend reminds you to trust your instincts, even when the moment feels small

A new self-reflection trend is casting a spell over TikTok as folks remind themselves that “it’s very important” to follow their hearts. The latest craze follows a specific format, but the point is to realize that the smallest moments and seemingly inconsequential decisions can lead to the best things in life.

We’re waiting for Billy Joel himself to get in on this.

Remembering the important moments

This trend started taking off in November and soon inspired tens of thousands of videos, at least. The hashtag #inyour20s now hosts over 43,900 posts, with all the top clips in that list following the format. Most are set to a mashup of “Piano Man” by Billy Joel and “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac.

It went viral to the point that on Nov. 20, social media agency Media A La Carte (@media.alacarte) outlined instructions on how to participate.

“Add text to screen and fill in the blanks: In your 20s there will be a [blank]. It is very important that you [blank],” the caption reads. “Layer over a clip or multiple clips of you doing that very thing.”

They provided multiple examples of what this could look like.

“In your 20s, a friend will invite you for coffee,” says one. “It is very important that you go get the coffee.”

Many TikTokers instead opted to include footage of the results of the thing. Common themes include going on that date, applying for that job, or simply listening to that little voice in your head.

Others illustrated the amazing things that can happen from not doing something, especially listening to naysayers.

“It is very important that you say yes”

One hiking enthusiast cashed in over 1.1 million views by following the “it’s very important” trend on TikTok. The video by @catrionathomas includes some incredible shots from the Dolomites in Italy.

“In your 20s someone will ask you to go to the dolomites,” she wrote. “It is very important that you say yes.”

TikToker @boogarin showed what happened when she listened to the voice in her head that told her to run a marathon.

Meanwhile, Rhett and Link, the stars of the popular YouTube series “Good Mythical Morning,” gained 3.1 million views with a celebration of their lifelong friendship.

“On the day of First Grade, you will meet a boy,” the caption reads over clips of their hijinks. “It is very important that you befriend him.”

The videos only get more touching as you go down the list. Rosie of @itsrosieandharry took the opportunity to share how much her partner Harry helped her through her struggle with psoriasis.

A mother of a disabled girl, @amazingabigailgrace, shared how very important it can be to refuse to listen, writing that “one day a doctor might tell you your daughter will not have much quality of life,” adding, “it’s very important that you don’t believe a word they say.”

