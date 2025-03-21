‘Their phone is NEVER dead ladies’: Pregnant woman checks a random setting on her iPhone. Then she uncovers her husband’s years of cheating

A mother of two blew up TikTok with a story about how she caught her husband cheating with potentially hundreds of women. After the man suddenly confessed that he loved her but wasn’t “in love” with her, they separated but were still seeing each other and had not agreed to see other people. After a series of suspicious behaviors, the mom tried to get in contact with one of his mistresses, but her iPhone wouldn’t let her.

Featured Video

It was the actions of other women that blew the husband’s cover, but a simple iPhone feature every user has helped her figure out just how far his cheating went.

Part 1: Separation and suspicion

In a series of TikTok videos, user Sarah Maclean laid out the events that led her to discover the names of over 200 women her husband may have cheated with over the years. The first video reveals that on Sept. 1, 2024, he told her he wasn’t in love with her anymore after months of acting depressed and left her 30 weeks pregnant with a toddler and two big dogs to take care of.

Advertisement

He moved into his mom’s house and promised to help Maclean every day, but didn’t. She grew concerned after finding out that he was often spending the night at a “friend’s” place instead of his mother’s. One night, his iPhone supposedly died, leaving her unable to contact him for several hours.

“I was having my suspicions that he was definitely up to no good,” she said.

Still, she didn’t confront him until he started going on trips with other women.

Part 2: Confrontation

Just weeks later, he went on a trip with a group of coworkers to Orlando. At first, Maclean didn’t think he was going to cheat since everyone going was married and no one was supposed to know about the separation. However, during the trip, he and another woman “[acted] like a complete couple in front of everyone,” making their coworkers uncomfortable. One trip-goer ended up taking a photo under the table of the woman’s hand on his knee.

Advertisement

“You can even see they are wearing matching shoes at this time,” says Maclean. “I’m 33 weeks pregnant. He’s still sleeping with me.”

All the while, this man has been complaining to the woman who is still his wife about how depressed he is and how no one understands him. He repeatedly denied that he was cheating on her when she asked, claiming, “I would never cheat on you.” Then he would complain about how he was broke and everyone thought he was the bad guy for moving out.

Advertisement

“I was very confused by how he was always playing the victim,” Maclean said.

In October, he claimed he was going on a “work trip” as a photographer to New York. He told Maclean that a woman he was helping get into photography offered to share her hotel room with him, which raised more suspicions. When he returned, she confronted him about it, and he admitted to having an affair since the Orlando trip.

He claimed that they had bonded over the fact that they were both going through divorces, but at this point, Maclean didn’t trust him.

Part 3: Secrets revealed

Maclean contacted another woman who’d gone on the Orlando trip and told her the story her husband had given her. This woman told the now 35-week pregnant mom that her husband was not being honest.

Advertisement

“She was like, ‘That is not true at all. You need to find out the truth.”

She confronted her husband again, but he denied that there was anything else going on outside of the one affair. He angrily rebuffed the suggestion that he would ruin his marriage by sleeping with another woman before their separation. However, photos posted to social media by her husband’s mistress only made her suspicions worse—that, and photos showing they had matching tattoos.

Advertisement

Maclean ended up going through her husband’s iPhone records and began to see signs of cheating going back to at least June 2024. When she confronted him, he became furious. Regardless, Maclean kept digging, talking with his mistress and eventually posting about her husband’s affair on TikTok. That’s when other women started coming forward to say that he had slept with them as well.

When one of these women tried to text her directly, the message wouldn’t go through. The heavily pregnant mom checked the block list on her iPhone and discovered that someone had gone in and blocked 208 numbers, all women—some she had met in real life.

It was pretty clear to the pregnant mom who did that.

Advertisement

“Yeah, he was probably cheating on me the entire nine years we were together,” Maclean concluded.

‘Cheater 101 stuff’

Perhaps the most depressing part of this story is the comments pointing out that this man’s behavior is not so uncommon, and in fact represents a typical pattern among cheating spouses.

Advertisement

“The ‘I love you but I’m not in love with you’ speech is classic cheater 101 stuff,” writes @robertoandres9455. “They all give that speech. It’s the reddest of red flags…nay it’s a blinking light.”

“This is pretty much how my first marriage ended,” says @sunnyshine103. “30 wks pregnant, separation cuz he said he no longer loved me, found out he had a mistress from work. 21 years ltr & I’m so happy and he’s miserable.”

As obvious as it might have been to some, most commenters encouraged Maclean to keep calling her cheating husband out. There’s little TikTok loves more than an unfaithful partner getting what’s coming to him, especially when he acted like the victim the whole time.

Advertisement

“It’s obvious he’s ashamed of what he’s done and embarrassed for anyone he knows to find out,” said @user15029627828440. “Keep speaking your truth.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sarahmaclean13 for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.