“No regrets”: Influencer breaks her spine attempting viral Nicki Minaj pose on a kitchen counter

A Russian influencer has reportedly broken her spine after a failed attempt at a popular TikTok challenge.

Last week, aspiring influencer Mariana Barutkina (@mariana_vasiuc) shared an Instagram video of her attempting the Nicki Minaj TikTok challenge, which sees participants put on stilettos and try to recreate a precarious pose Minaj struck in her 2013 “High School” music video.

Although it initially started with people recreating the pose the same way Minaj did it—with both feet on the ground—clout-chasing is all about one-upping the people who came before you, and that’s a big part of what happened here.

Barutkina tried to balance on top of a baby food canister, which had been placed on top of a pot, which was sitting on top of her kitchen counter. As soon as the person helping her let go of her hand, Barutkina can be seen falling backwards before the video abruptly stops.

In the caption, she shared that she was diagnosed with “The compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body” after her fall.

Dangerous TikTok challenges

This is far from the first time a social media stunt has led to a predictably negative outcome. And every time it happens, people are stumped that there are folks actually putting themselves in harm’s way over a little bit of online clout.

Now I understand pic.twitter.com/0owqcCH2a8 — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) August 5, 2025

Knew it was only a matter of time before this happened. Y’all took what was a cute challenge and turned it into that foolish crate challenge from a few years ago. https://t.co/tJkiCopxE0 pic.twitter.com/ykeIs2gJ5D — baby bok choy (@grandpabbychuck) August 5, 2025

No regrets

Despite her injuries, Barutkina doesn’t seem to regret the dangerous stunt. She shared a follow-up post a couple days later highlighting comments and media coverage, writing, “because of one video, which was unsuccessfully filmed, I woke up a popular person.”

“People, thank you for your popularity, for your concerns and for your comments,” the translation from Russian continues. “I’m doing great, following the guidelines and now living in ‘star’ status.”

Some of the comments echoed that sentiment, with one calling it a “plus” that Barutkina is now an “internet star.”

One response to that drew attention to the fact that the wannabe influencer has an infant who was born earlier this summer—less than two months before she attempted the challenge.

“there’s no ‘plus’ in breaking your back by behaving irresponsibly with a young baby,” wrote @longlifehealthandhappiness.

