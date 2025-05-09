‘Long live everyone’: Everyone’s obsessed with this Indian teen’s reply to a reporter who tried to make him call for Pakistan’s destruction

An Indian kid who shut down a reporter’s divisive questions on the India-Pakistan conflict became an anti-war icon after the clip spread. Young Muhammad Kaif, who identified himself to the reporter, rejected demands to support only India after tensions once again erupted between the two nations, instead declaring that we’re all just people and everyone deserves to live.

Kaif’s words and the support he’s now getting from around the world reveal growing anti-war attitudes among the younger generations during an uncertain and often frightening time in human history.

Tensions reemerge between India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan are on the brink of another war in a long history of conflict between the nations. On April 22, 2025, gunmen killed 26 people in India-administered Kashmir. Despite denials from Pakistan, India blamed the rival nation and retaliated with missile strikes, killing 31. Cross-border fire killed an additional 16 on India’s side.

The two nuclear-armed nations are now looking down the barrel of war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged de-escalation on both sides, but on May 8, Pakistan said it shot down 25 Indian military drones that crossed its border.

These tensions stretch back to the end of the British rule of India which resulted in a split, sending most of its Muslim population into the newly created Pakistan. As both Muslims and Hindus crossed the new border in a massive migration, fighting broke out in what became the most deadly partition effort in modern history.

Conflict continued over the split and semi-autonomous border region of Kashmir over the decades. Similar fighting occurred under President Donald Trump’s previous tenure in 2019.

‘Long live everyone in their own space’

In a news clip posted by Muslim-positive account @IlmFeed on May 7, Kaif rebuffed a reporter who repeatedly attempted to get him to choose a side in the conflict, responding “yes” to both “long live India” and “long live Pakistan.” The video gained over 22 million views in less than two days.

“Aren’t you ashamed?” the reporter asked.

“Why should I be ashamed?” Kaif retorted.

“Long live everyone in their own space,” he said. “You too long live in your space.”

The kid then boldly gave his full name when asked, leading some commenters to express concern for his safety. But Kaif wasn’t finished.

“There are people over there, too,” he said, pointing toward Pakistan. “Here too. Muslims there too, Hindus there too, Hindus here too. Everyone is human. Then why kill everyone? Tell me!”

“Everyone has a right to live. Everyone has that right.”

The icing on the cake is how the interview ends, with a simple statement conveying that everyone should get it.

“Who taught you this?” the reporter demands. “Bro, I have a brain, man!” Kaif says.

Muslim Indian Boy Shuts Down Reporter. pic.twitter.com/ku2L0LXl56 — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) May 7, 2025

Everyone loves Kaif

The response to this video has been remarkably one-sided. On X, users called Kaif an “icon” and praised the youngster’s maturity in the face of what many feel is an absurd conflict fueled by elites who don’t represent the people.

“Despite his young age, he displayed remarkable critical thinking and emotional maturity by refusing to be drawn into divisive narratives during a tense moment,” said user @sepruhi. “His response, ‘Bro, I have a brain,’ and his call for everyone to ‘live in their own space’. Admirable.”

In contrast, commenters condemned the reporter for pushing a divisive narrative and seeming to suggest that Pakistan should be “destroyed.” Their demands for the child’s full name didn’t help, as people feared retaliation from extremists.

“Indian reporter when you say that a country with over 240 million people shouldn’t be wiped out,” wrote @pedojacketing alongside a gif of an enraged Squidward.

“He’s doing everything to identify this little boy, asking nonsense questions and saying, « Who taught you this? » as if someone has to be taught how to be human and show humanity,” said @MoDjamil. “May God protect this child.”

A new youth anti-war movement?

The most encouraging part of it all may be the signs of a rising pro-human youth movement around the globe. This wouldn’t be the first time that young people opposed war, but now they can connect around the world thanks to the magic of the internet. Both this connection and the increasing brutality of modern war could produce the largest anti-war movement to date.

X user @keterclassass feels that “the next generation will be so antiwar that it’ll make previous generations heads spin, recoiling at their lack of mindless bloodthirst and refusal for nationalistic violence.”

Others think that the desire for peace and unity is common among average people of all ages, and that only a few desire war for their own reasons.

“I think majority of the population on both sides has this mindset and it’s only the political elite that has the malicious agenda,” opined @IsmaatM.

