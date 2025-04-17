iDubbbz brings back ‘Content Cop’ and goes after Ethan Klein—and the internet can’t believe it

It’s beginning to look a lot like 2016: President Donald Trump is back in office, and YouTube drama is back in style. On Wednesday, April 16, YouTuber @iDubbbzTV broke out his old police uniform and released a new installment of his “Content Cop” series, which he had retired in 2017.

Featured Video

iDubbbz revives ‘Content Cop’ after 7 years to reignite YouTube drama

The video took aim at Ethan Klein, iDubbbz’s former friend and collaborator, and unsurprisingly, the internet had a lot to say about the surprise resurrection of the series and the target of the video. It racked up nearly 2.3 million views 15 hours after it was posted.

Advertisement

Over the course of the hour-long video, iDubbbz criticized Klein and his wife Hila, who share the YouTube channel h3h3Productions, for lashing out at YouTube creators for their support for Palestine and criticism of Israel. iDubbbz also expressed his frustration with how Ethan chose to call out certain creators while letting others slide, as well as how the Kleins have disparaged him and his wife, Anisa Jomha, for failing to defend them after the couple was harassed online.

“This is nasty. We had such a fair response to what you guys were going through. We don’t support harassment. It’s a bad thing but it happens and you’re perpetuating it,” iDubbbz said in the video.

Advertisement

iDubbbz accuses Ethan Klein of hypocrisy in new video

Before its retirement, the “Content Cop” series followed iDubbbz—also known as Ian Jomha, née Washburn—as he attempted to bring law and order to the YouTube community by calling out online creators like Tana Mongeau and RiceGum. iDubbbz teased the series’ return on April 12 to his seven million followers.

Klein found out about iDubbbz’ video halfway through doing his H3 podcast.

Advertisement

Ethan Klein finds out halfway through his H3 podcast that Idubbbz dropped a Content Cop on him pic.twitter.com/3111SmW0JD — JJ Alejandro (@breakingyoun) April 16, 2025

Commenters were surprised that iDubbbz resurrected “Content Cop” to target Ethan, pointing out that Ethan was one of the few creators to defend iDubbbz when he was going through his own various scandals throughout his YouTube career.

Advertisement

@ZinZaku wrote on YouTube “i have a feeling that ethan and idubbbz aren’t friends anymore” and @ummhwegottaproblem9125 commented “Thanks Idubbbz can’t wait for this to be the only thing talked about on the podcast for the next month.”

Viewers were also shocked by the unexpected return of the series after so many years. @adamt4776 commented on YouTube, writing “i feel like an ex from 5 years ago just texted me.”

Advertisement

“Now THIS is a recession indicator,” wrote @itzhen7032.

iDubbbz’s new “Content Cop” release came two months after Ethan released a “Content Nuke” video—a series on his YouTube channel—directed at political streamer Hasan Piker (better known on Twitch as HasanAbi). Piker and Ethan previously co-hosted the Leftovers podcast, a left-leaning political and internet culture show that ran for 61 episodes before the hosts took a permanent hiatus not long after the October 7th attacks occurred in Israel in 2023.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.