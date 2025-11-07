“You’re doing a podcast”: Rachel Sennott’s new HBO comedy “I Love LA” sparks debate over voice memos

Rachel Sennott has a new comedy on HBO called I Love LA, and the premiere is already sparking discourse about voice memos.
I Love LA debuted on November 2nd and follows a co-dependent friend group in Los Angeles. In addition to Sennott, who created the project, the series stars Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, Jordan Firstman, and Josh Hutcherson. A screenshot from the show is making the rounds on Twitter, and people have a lot of feelings.
“God, voice memos are so narcissistic. It’s like, bitch, you’re doing a podcast,” Sennott says in the premiere episode, “Block Her.”
What are people saying about I Love LA and voice memos?
I Love LA is getting decent reviews. It currently has an 81% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences seem to have some issues with the comedy. The voice memo line has struck a nerve, but a lot of people are reacting to an out-of-context screen grab. The show follows narcissistic characters, so it stands to reason they would make ridiculous accusations.
That being said, some people who actually watched the episode also have criticisms. There are a lot of people bashing the show, but it has some people hooked. Ultimately, the posts from TV watchers range from extremely positive to downright mean.
The Defenders:
The Haters:
The Thinkers:
The Jokesters:
