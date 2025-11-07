“You’re doing a podcast”: Rachel Sennott’s new HBO comedy “I Love LA” sparks debate over voice memos

Rachel Sennott has a new comedy on HBO called I Love LA, and the premiere is already sparking discourse about voice memos.

Featured Video

I Love LA debuted on November 2nd and follows a co-dependent friend group in Los Angeles. In addition to Sennott, who created the project, the series stars Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, Jordan Firstman, and Josh Hutcherson. A screenshot from the show is making the rounds on Twitter, and people have a lot of feelings.

“God, voice memos are so narcissistic. It’s like, bitch, you’re doing a podcast,” Sennott says in the premiere episode, “Block Her.”

Advertisement

What are people saying about I Love LA and voice memos?

I Love LA is getting decent reviews. It currently has an 81% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences seem to have some issues with the comedy. The voice memo line has struck a nerve, but a lot of people are reacting to an out-of-context screen grab. The show follows narcissistic characters, so it stands to reason they would make ridiculous accusations.

That being said, some people who actually watched the episode also have criticisms. There are a lot of people bashing the show, but it has some people hooked. Ultimately, the posts from TV watchers range from extremely positive to downright mean.

Advertisement

The Defenders:

ppl are like “how hypocritical to write a line about narcissism in your narcissistic show” and it’s like yeah babe that’s the point, they are young, annoying hypocritical 20somethings as most are https://t.co/AxebYhiIxd — ashley ray (@theashleyray) November 4, 2025

once again, the “out of context” industrial complex does more harm than good. just watch the show https://t.co/tGPrVvMXws — kyle (@kyle4prezident) November 4, 2025

the i love la pilot was so fun oh rachel sennott they could never make me hate you pic.twitter.com/2T0ANci1oe — lexa (@girlsferatu) November 3, 2025

Advertisement

i love la pilot ate downnnn hbo sundays are BACKKKKK pic.twitter.com/TZuxygp9vW — mj (@yeetedhoe) November 3, 2025

finished watching I Love LA and every character was infuriating. i loved it. pic.twitter.com/oSyX35OT9e — rey (@senseofurge) November 3, 2025

The Haters:

Rachel Sennott is bad bc she’s a millennial pretending to be Gen Z https://t.co/npixXg6bRh — it’s nic for now (@zjmdornan) November 4, 2025

Advertisement

i’m becoming a her hater based solely on this image — pete (@peteuser) November 4, 2025

another one of the hundreds of reasons you couldn’t pay me to watch this — N0vafromthedot (@N0vafromthedot) November 4, 2025

My feeling about the voice memo joke in I Love LA is that it’s banal and that’s obviously the point but it also should have been funny, which it wasn’t, which is how I felt about most of the characters and jokes in that show — ᴅᴏᴏᴍᴇɴɪᴄ (@dinosaur_info) November 4, 2025

The writing in I Love LA pic.twitter.com/C3xyUeX8JE — Diva RESET (@_matthewlawson) November 5, 2025

Advertisement

The Thinkers:

I’m worried life has become so digital and disembodied that Zoomers will have no material to make narrative art, and will be the worst generation of artists in history https://t.co/IaAmbx5wTg — Pariah The Doll (@DollPariah) November 4, 2025

i think you are conveniently forgetting Girls season 1 was widely hated, lena especially, for a lot of the same criticisms rachel is now receiving. only years later did the culture begin to sing its praises. history repeats, so we beat on… https://t.co/JHVKkJQuA4 — kyle (@kyle4prezident) November 4, 2025

Advertisement

The Jokesters:

As someone who doesn’t know what God, voice memos, narcissism, bitches, or podcasts are, I’m pretty fucking confused right now https://t.co/0bnkwOBKuU — April Clark (@autogynefiles) November 5, 2025

I look like this and say stuff like this https://t.co/2CSVsqD37y — codename: reaper (@GarlicCorgi) November 4, 2025

im tying down my 97 year old grandfather who served in vietnam to the couch and making him watch this show and then giving him a 30 question quiz on it afterwrads https://t.co/tE4hmeQ68G — brandon (@whybuddypregnan) November 4, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



