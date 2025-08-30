Advertisement
New mom asks if it’s “fair” husband earning $280k expects her pay half the rent while on maternity leave

“Tell him you’re charging him rent for the time his child was in your uterus.”

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Mother holding baby while working on Apple laptop. Caption overlay reads, 'I’m on unpaid maternity leave. My husband still expects me to pay half the rent. Is this fair?'

A new mom on unpaid maternity leave asked if it’s fair for her high-earning husband to make her pay half the rent to a resounding “no.” Redditors on the r/Marriage forum hated to hear that this man expects the mother of his child to struggle to pay anything for rent when he makes so much more than she does.

Some told her a little too late that she shouldn’t have married him in the first place.

Making his wife pay rent

According to the post by u/No-Quit-1112, she makes $68,000 per year to his $280,000. Their monthly rent is just $2,600, and even half that would be a bit rough on that lower-end salary. It sounds impossible if you’re on unpaid maternity leave.

“We’ve been splitting rent 50-50 since we moved in together, before we got married,” the OP wrote. “The arrangement did not change after we got married and now that we have a baby, with me having 0 income, so I’m relying on my personal savings. I say personal because we don’t have a joint account.”

u/No-Quit-1112 via Reddit

The new mother added that her husband is now paying the full utility bills, funds their yearly travel, and pays for most of the groceries. However, she said she buys most of the baby stuff, and now he wants her to nearly wipe out her savings by paying for half the deposit on a house.

She asked her fellow Redditors if this sounds “fair,” and the outrage went on for over 1,500 comments.

“WHAT?!”

The overwhelming opinion among Reddit commenters was that this dude has lost his mind.

Comment
byu/No-Quit-1112 from discussion
inMarriage

“That kiddo literally would not exist without LITERALLY 50% of his contribution,” u/princessamirak pointed out. “Where in the absolute Sweet Love of f*ck does he think you’re going to get money to be paying for half the rent?”

“Give your head a shake woman you know the answer to your question.”

Reddit comment reading 'I'm sorry, he makes 280K and right now you have to use your PERSONAL SAVINGS because you aren't working because you had HIS baby? WHAT?!'
u/Let_Me_OverThink28 via Reddit

“I’m sorry, he makes 280K and right now you have to use your PERSONAL SAVINGS because you aren’t working because you had HIS baby? WHAT?!” asked u/Let_Me_OverThink28.

Others had ideas for what would be a fair way to charge him for some of that unpaid labor.

Comment
byu/No-Quit-1112 from discussion
inMarriage

“Tell him you’re charging him rent for the time his child was in your uterus and the birth pain,” advised u/badassandfifty.

“Also for breastfeeding – you’re saving a ton of money on formula,” u/minimed_18 pointed out.

Reddit comment reading 'Also for breastfeeding - you're saving a ton of money on formula.'
u/minimed_18 via Reddit
The horror spread all the way to X, where users discussed how important it is to really get to know someone before you marry them.

“I wonder how many people never had many conversations about finances and kids and you know very important things before getting married,” said @JulieChangRE.

“Buying a house together seems like another bad idea / decision.”

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

