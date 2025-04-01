‘Goes against everything in the books’: Hunger Games x SHEIN collab draws instant backlash

A Hunger Games x SHEIN fashion collab drew backlash from fans of the franchise over its painful irony considering the company’s reputation. The e-commerce giant has been accused of using child labor, selling items containing unsafe levels of phthalates, harming the environment with its fast fashion practices, the list goes on.

Featured Video

Considering The Hunger Games is about a society in which oppressed people are forced into dangerous labor conditions for abysmally low pay while the rich concentrate on matters of fashion, many on social media are calling out the partnership as a bad look.

‘Step Into Panem’

On March 31, 2025, SHEIN published a press release on their collaboration with Hunger Games film studio Lionsgate. They titled it “Step Into Panem,” which may be a little on the nose.

Advertisement

“The collection includes bold apparel and accessories for both women and men, including elements inspired by the iconic franchise,” it reads. “From Capitol chic to District daring, these extraordinary pieces let fans rebel against the ordinary. Fans can expect vibrant designs, symbolic imagery, and artwork inspired by the world of The Hunger Games.”

“Celebrating the themes of survival, resilience, and revolution, The Hunger Games x SHEIN collection brings fans a fresh way to showcase their love for the series.”

It’s enough to make one wonder what would happen to a company such as SHEIN after the revolution that overthrew the Capitol in the franchise. How are the people making this apparel surviving? How resilient do they need to be? The symbolism is indeed powerful.

Fan reactions: ‘hello?????’

Fans of The Hunger Games who are also aware of SHEIN’s reputation have questions for Lionsgate. After the press release went out, X user @silverrebi wrote, “Oh that’s….. the hunger games collaborating with a fast fashion sweatshop labor company……”

Advertisement

That tweet gained over 552,000 views and 46,000 likes in just over 12 hours. In a follow-up remark, she called that part of the press release we quoted “literally a description the capitol would write.”

Others commented on the painful irony of the partnership. X user and Hunger Games fan @maisenser tagged Lionsgate to ask, “What could you possibly be thinking here???????? this goes against quite literally everything in the books???? hello?????”

Advertisement

The issue with the collaboration is so obvious to fans, that many commenters refused to believe it is real. Some have insisted it must be an April Fools Day joke, though the announcement dropped the day before. Plus, it came from SHEIN, not Lionsgate, and it doesn’t seem like SHEIN would broadcast a joke bringing attention to the allegations against them.

It’s shocking enough that either company approved this. Did anyone involved read or watch any of the franchise?

Advertisement

“Corporations not understanding the concept of The Hunger Games is baffling to me, the fact that SHEIN is allowed to do this?” wrote @chanelferatu. “Who approved this because I highly doubt Suzanne Collins would’ve, so I’m looking at you @Lionsgate.”

SHEIN and Hunger Games parallels

In case you slept through the 2010s, The Hunger Games gained popularity as a dystopian book series later adapted to film by Lionsgate that contained anti-capitalist themes calling out class oppression and the use of fashion and entertainment to distract privileged people from the suffering of others. Costuming was a big part of the movies as they depicted the extravagant fashion trends of the Capitol.

The wealthy folks in the Capitol were able to afford this luxury off the backs of the poor. Those born in the outlying districts worked long hours under dangerous conditions to eke out a living. Most of the wealth they created with their labor went to the Capitol under threats of violence and further poverty.

Advertisement

In 2021, an investigation of six SHEIN factories accused the company of violating Chinese labor laws with 75-hour work weeks. They also found blocked stairwells and walkways, which could hinder worker escapes during a fire. The documentary Inside The Shein Machine alleges factory employees make as little as $20 per day.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Shein’s controversies section on Wikipedia rivals Kanye West’s in length.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lionsgate via X and SHEIN via contact form.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.