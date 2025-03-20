Why are people comparing life’s little moments to the ‘Hozier Yell’? The musical online trend, explained

The “Hozier Yell” TikTok trend pairs a powerful vocal moment from Hozier with awe-inspiring visuals. It creates a viral trend that taps into deep emotions and collective catharsis.

What is the “Hozier Yell”?

The “Hozier Yell” originates from the song “Northern Attitude,” a 2024 collaboration between Hozier and Noah Kahan. In this track, Hozier delivers an extended, harmonic yell during a climactic moment of the song. This striking vocalization is raw and emotive, making it a perfect soundbite for moments of grandeur and deep feeling.

The song gained some traction upon its release. However, it wasn’t until TikTokers discovered this specific clip that its popularity spread. TikTok has a history of repurposing older or overlooked songs, breathing new life into them by highlighting specific sections.

The “Hozier Yell” TikTok trend

On TikTok, the Hozier Yell sound accompanies visually stunning or deeply emotional clips. The trend spans various themes, from adventure and nature to personal triumph and humorous exaggeration.

Some of the most popular videos under the trend showcase breathtaking experiences: people ice skating out in beautiful scenery, driving through fog-draped mountains, or witnessing extraordinary natural phenomena. The soaring quality of Hozier’s yell mirrors the grandiosity of these moments, amplifying their emotional impact. It’s a musical backdrop that makes everyday moments feel cinematic and profound.

However, like most trends, creators use the Hozier Yell for more than just serious or sentimental content. Many TikTok users have embraced it more humorously, applying the sound to over-the-top scenarios or moments that most wouldn’t think apply to the trend. JoJo Siwa posted a video of her screaming along to the sound bite in her car.

TikTok comedian Rachel Spicer (@rachelspicer_) posted a video of her bungee jumping and screaming, her eyes rolling up as she falls.

Even Gordon Ramsay has participated in the trend, pairing the dramatic yell with a perfect slice into a Beef Wellington.

Catharsis and taking joy in beautiful moments

The deep emotional resonance of the Hozier Yell trend can be linked to the psychological concept of catharsis. This is the process of releasing, and thereby providing relief from, strong or repressed emotions.

People have long recognized music as a vehicle for catharsis, allowing them to process emotions that may be difficult to express through words alone. According to an article from Verywell Mind, cathartic experiences are associated with improved mental well-being. This is because they help individuals navigate complex emotions and foster personal growth. The Hozier Yell trend taps into this idea by encouraging users to pair awe-inspiring or emotionally charged moments with a powerful vocalization, creating a shared emotional experience that speaks to millions.

In a time where digital content often prioritizes fast consumption and fleeting trends, the Hozier Yell trend stands out by offering something deeply moving. Creators use the trend to highlight breathtaking moments or playfully exaggerate everyday drama. It underscores a universal human desire to express emotion, find meaning in small moments, and connect through shared experiences.

As the trend continues to evolve, one thing is clear: the Hozier Yell is a reminder of the beauty in everyday life and the power of shared emotion.

Hozier Yell trend examples

