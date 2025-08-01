The “his eyes were like mine” TikTok trend has fandoms in their feelings

On TikTok, mash-ups are nothing new, but the “His eyes were like mine” trend puts a fresh emotional spin on the format. This time, creators are syncing character comparisons with a specific line from Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean, remixing the original track to highlight clips of fictional characters, athletes, celebrities, and even showing their glow-up from child to adult.

The trend focuses on the narrative-heavy section: “She told my baby we’d danced ’til three, then she looked at me / Then showed a photo of a baby cryin’, his eyes were like mine (oh, no) / She’s just a girl who claims that I am the one / But the kid is not my son.”

Set against this, TikTokers splice together dramatic visuals and thematic parallels to tell a deeper story in 20 seconds.

What is the “His eyes were like mine” TikTok trend?

The trend features cinematic edits using that line to draw connections between two characters or simply to showcase dramatically spliced clips of a favorite person of character. For the linked characters, they are typically linked by legacy, moral downfall, or similarities in personality or fate. The lyric “his eyes were like mine” serves as a storytelling trigger, to hook the viewer to the last half of the TikTok.

Notably, users pair clips of characters who mirror each other in striking ways, such as Captain America and Bucky Barnes’s origin to who they became in the modern day. The audio’s punchy mood amplifies the emotional effect, allowing these rapid edits to land with unexpected intensity. While the song plays, quick cuts move between the video clips, syncing with each beat for maximum impact.

Examples of the “his eyes were like mine” trend

One standout example includes a video comparing Paul Atreides from Dune with Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars. Despite coming from different franchises, their similar journeys of prophecies, power, and downfall make them a perfect fit. Folks in the comments also argued that Anakin’s journey was a direct reference to the Dune novel.

“I can go on and on how paul is the blueprint for so many characters,” one person wrote in the comments.

Elsewhere, users have created edits featuring athletes on the field or race track. These are both simply compilation videos, and also show how far the particular athlete has come in their career.

Fandom crossovers also thrive in this format. Edits have connected characters like Homelander from The Boys to Dean from Supernatural.

Over on Reddit, folks in r/Michael Jackson started talking about the trend. One Redditor shared, “I love that Michael is still garnering new generations of fans and his legacy and magic live on. And the remix itself and the edits are 🔥”

