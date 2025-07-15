“I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia”: Suki Waterhouse reveals where she’s been on social media with hosptial selfie

Suki Waterhouse is recovering after a hernia scare, and she announced it in the most Suki way possible: on X, vape visible in her hospital photo.

On Monday, English model-turned-singer Suki Waterhouse finally broke her silence on why she’s been less active on social media this year. In a post that was filled with self-deprecating honesty, Waterhouse revealed she had been hospitalized with a hernia. The culprit? Extremely tight pants she wore six months ago.

“‘Suki you never tweet anymore’ – have you ever considered I wore pants so tight six months ago it caused a hernia and I’ve been too scared to tell you?” she tweeted.

“suki you never tweet anymore” have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) July 14, 2025

Shortly after, she doubled down on the comedic confession with a follow-up quote-retweet. On the left, a photo of herself mid-performance in the very outfit that did her in—black leather pants paired with a white crop top and rhinestone-trimmed coat. On the right, a selfie from her hospital bed, vape clearly visible on her chest.

Fans immediately lit up the replies, not just sympathizing with the injury but also laughing at the painfully relatable cause. Many praised her candidness, but others couldn’t help but zero in on one detail: the vape.

One user joked, “model, actress, hernia,” while another said, “vape in the hospital is diabolical.” Suki replied:

so true — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) July 15, 2025

“Were the pants worth it, tho? Like, would you do it again?” a fan asked.

One commenter summed it up, saying, “the earphones and the vape 😭 so astronomically real.”

From model to Sparklemuffin

Suki Waterhouse has never been just one thing. She began modeling at 16 and worked for high-end brands like Burberry and Tommy Hilfiger. Over the years, she expanded her creative reach, becoming a singer and actress known for both style and offbeat charm. Her 2024 studio album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin earned praise for its vintage sound and confessional lyrics.

Waterhouse has also used X to connect with fans in her own whimsical way, mixing tour updates with offhand observations. However, followers had noticed her sudden drop-off in posts over the past few months, which now makes sense given her hospitalization.

The hernia revelation comes just over a year after she welcomed her first child with longtime partner Robert Pattinson. Although the couple became engaged in late 2023, they’ve kept their personal life largely private, never revealing their daughter’s name or wedding plans. Despite the hospital stay, Waterhouse’s fans are simply relieved to see her bouncing back and still vaping.

