“Phew…!”: Halle Berry celebrates birthday by subtly dunking on ex who said she wasn’t “motherly”

When former MLB player David Justice used a recent podcast appearance to claim that his ex-wife Halle Berry didn’t cook, clean, or seem “motherly,” the actress didn’t issue a fiery statement. She posted vacation photos.

On her 59th birthday, Berry shared sun-soaked images with her partner, singer-songwriter Van Hunt, adding a playful caption that doubled as a sharp rebuttal to Justice’s comments.

David Justice says Halle Berry wasn’t motherly enough

In the Aug 7, 2025, episode of the All the Smoke podcast, Justice had some smoke to blow about his marriage with Berry. The couple wed in 1993 and divorced in 1997, and according to Justice, they were probably doomed from the start.

“She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months,” he said. “I don’t know if my heart was really into it. But I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no.”

His doubts, however, were not just about the short period between meeting and marrying. It sounds like it was more about his conservative views on what his wife was supposed to do for him.

Halle Berry’s ex-husband, former MLB player David Justice, says he left because he couldn’t see her as the mother of his kids:



“She don’t cook, clean, don’t really seem motherly” pic.twitter.com/eVhwvnhmUL — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 10, 2025

“I’m a Midwest guy,” he continued. “So in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, and I’m thinking, ‘okay, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’”

“And at that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly. Eventually, I realize this isn’t the person I wanted to spend my life with.”

The interview got around online, and Berry fans were soon accusing Justice of misogyny.

“David Justice is a sexist pig,” wrote X user @dilanesper.

Berry herself responded on Thursday in the best way anyone can clap back at a salty ex. It was her 59th birthday, so she posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed her thoroughly enjoying her vacation with Hunt.

“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” she wrote.

“Halle the one that got away”

Berry’s fans adored her response to Justice’s comments, judging by their own on her Instagram post. Many felt no personal urge to keep their remarks about her ex classy, saying the quiet part out loud about who’s better off.

“Who knew what a favor he did you, he did not age well!” said @shariaries. “You… on the other hand…”

“Halle the one that got away,” declared @shootingstarrlori. “This how they do decades later! SMH.”

Others simply made sure she knew that they saw how well she’s doing in all areas of her life. Everybody knows that’s the best revenge anyway.

“That’s the kind of cooking, cleaning and mothering I’m talking about!!” wrote @lisafusco321. “Your kids love you, your man loves you.. WINNING!!”

“I didn’t even read what was said. Gave it no energy,” claimed @inspiredbykase. “Hope you have a beautiful peaceful birthday!”

