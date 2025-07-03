“Looks like a tampon”: Hailey Bieber’s lip tint waist chain is getting clowned on

Hailey Bieber’s latest accessory debut is bombing after she dropped photos of herself wearing a waist chain that holds her new lip tint. While the phone case that included compartments for your lip enhancers was a big hit months ago, this one’s missing.

Although a couple of folks on social media seemed into it, more thought the lip tint looked like a tampon and found the chain tacky.

The internet reacts to Hailey Bieber’s Rhode waist chain

Hailey Bieber posted a set of Instagram photos promoting the new Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini by Rhode on Wednesday. Two of the images include a Rhode belly chain worn over her bikini. From the chain dangles the lip tint case.

Unfortunately for Bieber, it looks a lot like a tampon case, and a bunch of X users noticed.

User @findmycarkeys joked that they’re “gonna tie a tampon around my waist and call it a day.”

In one viral post, @ali_sivi simply pointed out, “looks like a tampon.”

looks like a tampon https://t.co/BXNNS8XhgN — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) July 2, 2025

Other users saw something a little different but no less off-putting. Commenter @digitalvicc wrote, “it looks like a little p3nis.”

it looks like a little p3nis — Goddess V (@digitalvicc) July 3, 2025

If you’re not into the waist chain but still want to try the lip tint, you can get on the wait list for $20. The product page promises a “shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail.”

“We’re beyond excited to share that Lemontini is the first version of our improved Peptide Lip Treatment and Tint formula. Same nourishing gloss you know and love, now with a lasting smooth texture. Our full lip treat and tint collection will transition to the upgrade on August 14th.”

“Nobody wants to buy this”

hailey’s new rhode waist chain that holds ur lip treatment. fabbbbbbb pic.twitter.com/R7vTRjxixu — ❦ (@saintdoII) July 2, 2025

While @saintdoII called the accessory “fabbbbbbb” in a post that gained over 32.8 million views, most commenters disagreed, even when they didn’t see a period product. Whether they found it unnecessary or just tacky, the reviews are overwhelmingly bad.

User @tododiabaldinho made a whole The Devil Wears Prada meme out of it.

Another jokester, @christinezilla, referenced the new meme courtesy of Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, from the time he told paparazzi that “it’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business.”

“It’s not clocking to you that nobody wants to buy this,” they wrote.

User @supervillaen, meanwhile, called the chain the “capitalism final boss bc why tf would u need this.”

capitalism final boss bc why tf would u need this https://t.co/85osWlyOjd — v🎀 (@supervillaen) July 3, 2025

Back in February, Marie Claire called Bieber’s lip gloss-holding phone case “genius.” This latest idea needed to go back to the drawing board.

