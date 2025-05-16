Greek woman allegedly files for divorce from her husband after a “coffee reading” from ChatGPT

In a bizarre turn of tech meets tradition, a Greek woman trusted ChatGPT to read coffee grounds and expose her husband’s alleged affair.

ChatGPT’s ‘tasseography’ causes divorce drama

According to reports from Greek City Times, the unnamed mother of two took a photo of the leftover grounds in her husband’s coffee cup and uploaded it to ChatGPT. She asked the AI to analyze the image using tasseography, which is a traditional fortune-telling method that interprets patterns in tea leaves or coffee grounds.

Though ChatGPT isn’t designed for mysticism, the woman took its response seriously. The AI allegedly “read” the coffee remnants and suggested her husband was not only thinking of cheating, but already involved with a woman whose name began with “E.”

The results had immediate, real-world consequences. Rather than shrug off the strange result, the woman reportedly confronted her husband of 12 years. Not only that, she told their children they were getting divorced and called a lawyer. All based on the AI’s reading.

Husband speaks out: ‘This wasn’t just a phase’

Her husband later appeared on the Greek morning show To Proino, where he shared his side of the story. He revealed this wasn’t the first time his wife had been influenced by her supernatural beliefs. “A few years ago, she visited an astrologer, and it took her a whole year to accept that none of it was real,” he told the show.

Still, he never expected AI to be the tipping point in their marriage. “I laughed it off as nonsense, but she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realised this wasn’t just a phase.”

Despite her demands, the husband refused a mutual separation. However, within three days, a lawyer served him with formal divorce papers. His legal team is now pushing back, arguing that ChatGPT’s claims have no legal basis. They are insisting he’s “innocent until proven otherwise.”

Reddit reacts: ‘AI is taking psychic jobs now’

The story quickly reached Reddit, where users couldn’t resist commenting. Many were baffled by the woman’s reliance on AI for fortune-telling. One user joked, “Now AI is taking the jobs of [tarot] readers too.”

Others expressed concern about how seriously some people take AI-generated content. “I genuinely feel like we’re gonna see a huge wave of people for whom LLM tools have just utterly annihilated their ability to comprehend reality. I’d say that it’s a technology that needs safeguards, but that ship sailed years ago.”

“If this isn’t a wind up then she really needs help I think,” one Redditor noted.

