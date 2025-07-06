“Insult to God”: Woman receives surprise letter from her grandparents. Then she reads what they want her to do for 3 months

A letter from transphobic grandparents had a 21-year-old curious whether she was overreacting to their absurd offer to try to turn her into a manly man. Spoiler alert: she was not.

u/colincoo6 was initially surprised and confused when she received a letter from her grandparents begging her not to transition. She hadn’t told them she was trans, and they had barely been present in her life. Yet they rolled right in with an egregiously insulting letter promising she would feel nothing but regret should she continue living as a woman.

Moreover, they decided it was appropriate to offer her the opportunity to come to their home and participate in what appears to be nothing more than a homegrown hard labor conversion therapy camp. They provided a list of things she would be required to do (such as digging fence posts, building kitchen cabinets, and receiving “spiritual ‘fatherly’ instruction” from her grandfather) and said she would have to cut off all contact with her friends and therapist. She would also be required to quit her “woke” job, but still provide her own health and car insurance somehow.

“What you are considering would not only be a physical train wreck, but a disaster in family relations, social and employment relationships, and above all, would be an insult to God that could result in total apostasy and abandonment by God (Rom. 1:24-28),” they wrote.

No overreaction here

Even without explaining her frustration at the specific circumstances surrounding her relationship with her grandparents, most people were on u/colincoo6’s side.

A response of her own

After getting support from strangers on the internet, the original poster decided to share the letter she had already sent in response to her transphobic grandparents’ oh-so-generous offer.

If anything, these grandparents should be proud that they have a granddaughter who is so dedicated to knowing herself, no matter how much the world—and her own family—may want to tear her down. But some people are just determined to miss out; it almost makes you feel sorry for them.

