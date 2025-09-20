“Peak boomer entitlement”: What are grandma showers? The latest baby trend sparks debate

Grandma showers, sometimes called grandma baby showers, have popped up as a new trend on TikTok, to mixed reactions.

The idea mirrors a traditional baby shower, but instead of centering the expectant parents, the guest of honor is the soon-to-be grandmother. Clips of these gatherings received thousands of views, and the comments revealed plenty of mixed reactions.

Although many people questioned the need for such events, supporters argued that they could serve a purpose. Some saw them as practical, while others believed they simply shifted attention away from the parents-to-be.

Why people throw grandma showers

Grandma showers could be useful in several ways, such as when the grandmother is going to be a primary childcare provider for the baby. Instead of lugging supplies back and forth all the time, they could have all the baby supplies they need at the grandparents’ house. Items like a portable crib, diapers, and baby toys and books make the setup easier for visits.

In some cases, a grandma shower can also give distant relatives a way to celebrate. If grandparents live far away and miss the official baby shower, this event allows them to gather with friends and potentially collect and send gifts.

Meanwhile, other families view these parties as purely celebratory. Instead of focusing on presents, guests celebrate the life change of becoming a grandmother. It’s more of an excuse to have a fun get-together than the formal, afternoon-long venture that is a traditional baby shower.

Social media reactions to grandma showers

Despite the good intentions, the idea of grandma showers drew divided opinions online. On TikTok, several commenters defended the idea when done respectfully.

“my mom’s coworkers threw her one for her 1st grandbaby. I thought it was cute 😂” one woman wrote.

Another TikToker strongly opposed the idea, saying, “This is so tacky. Idc if grandma has permission. The MOM is the only one who needs showering when having a baby. Don’t make this a thing. It’s icky.”

Others liked alternatives that avoided gifts, such as brunches or sharing advice in a journal.

On X, users echoed that sentiment. Many described the practice as “peak boomer entitlement” or unnecessary. Some even argued that it created family tension by redirecting gifts away from those actually raising the baby.

On Reddit, meanwhile, commenters accused grandmothers participating in the trend of being attention-seeking. Still, most users felt the success of these parties depended on context. If the focus stayed lighthearted, people found them harmless. When registries or duplicate guest lists entered the picture, many saw them as overstepping.

u/Smippity said, “See, I don’t get this. Even if the grandma was spending that much time with the baby, I would consider that part of the BABY shower. The mom should ask for two highchairs, two swings, two changing mats, or whatever else they need to care for the child.”

Not everyone took it so seriously, though. u/montanagrizfan shared, “We did this for my cousin, but we bought her joke grandma gifts like a candy dish with butterscotch candies, a box of old broken crayons, tacky picture frames, and wine, lots of wine. It was really just a family BBQ.”

