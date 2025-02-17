The Gothic vampire aesthetic never truly vanished—it was just waiting for its moment in the shadows. Now, it’s making a dramatic comeback, from Nosferatu-inspired fashion trends to dark academia and whimsigoth. But why now? With the release of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024) and a cultural shift towards the macabre, the vampire look is taking over runways, TikTok, and alternative fashion circles. Let’s sink our teeth into what’s driving this resurgence.

History of the vampire

Vampires aren’t new. Derived from Slavic folklore, the vampire as we know it in popular culture today is a human-like creature that feeds on the blood of others for sustenance. Usually emerging as a seductive and mysterious being, it unleashes chaos upon the communities it infiltrates.

The most well-known vampire is the titular character in Bram Stoker’s Gothic novel Dracula, which was published in 1897 and gave rise to onscreen adaptations like F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu. Dracula was far from the first book in the Gothic canon, built upon works like Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights. Challenging the rational framework of the Enlightenment era, these novels used imagery to explore mystery and terror.

Gothic literature eventually influenced the goth subculture of the ‘80s and beyond. Besides enjoying Gothic rock, many goths also wear dark makeup and clothes associated, in part, with literary and cinematic vampires. They also have a certain appreciation for darkness and, like those in the punk subculture, reject mainstream norms.

Why the Gothic vampire aesthetic is dominating fashion again

On Christmas Day 2024, Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu came out and, some might argue, renewed public interest in vampire discourse. For weeks after Nosferatu’s release, this mashup sound of New Order’s “Blue Monday” and Lily-Rose Depp’s character Ellen pleading “Come to me, hear my call” trended on TikTok. Many posts set to this audio featured goth-inspired outfits that people wore to see Nosferatu—think flowy white dresses and long black coats.

But it’s worth keeping in mind that the Gothic vampire look has been embraced long before the film’s release. The film isn’t the sole reason for the vampire aesthetic’s resurgence. Even before Nosferatu’s release, adjacent trends like dark academia and whimsigoth, had already been gaining traction, signaling a broader cultural embrace of Gothic influences.

Contextualizing the vampire frenzy

What’s been prompting the renewed interest in the dark and macabre lately? In a 2025 trend prediction, TikTok fashion commentator Lindsey Louise (@officialnancydrew) contextualized this shift towards the vampire style.

“Vampire obsession and traditional Gothic [are] coming mainstream. Vampires represent this fear of the unknown,” she explains. “They bring out deep desires that are often not wanted to be seen at the surface. These are things that people repress. As the culture is more conservative, these sorts of literary tropes are very important.”

We can also circle back to Nosferatu itself and what its visual cues imply. In a Substack essay, writer Viv Chen likens the film’s framing and styling to those of German Romantic paintings. Per Chen, “The German Romantic movement of the late 18th and early 19th century was a revolt against the values of capitalist industrialization.”

We can think about this pushback against industrialization within our own modern context. “A society ruled by rationality and industrial progress (ahem, AI and climate change) is at risk of self-destruction, as it fails to value the mystical, the folk traditions, and the deep cultural wisdom that technology cannot convey,” Chen muses.

The actual modern-day vampire lifestyle might also lend us insight into this aesthetics’ draw. Yes, there are humans that live like vampires, with or without the ornate aesthetic attached. Modern vampires seek community with other like-minded folks who have a desire for consuming “energy.” This energy can be psychic or sexual, but it may refer to literal blood from willing donors.

In a CNN article on vampire communities, here’s what author and scholar John Edgar Browning had to say: “Human vampires make accessible the infinite potential that exists for exposing and unfixing the repressive and oppressive categories out of which marginalization is born…in a way, these vampires are therapeutic for us.”

The TL;DR? Vampire culture, whether it’s an aesthetic or lifestyle, can be an outlet for people to stick it to the man. In the face of a conservative culture that represses choice and difference, it stands firm on a philosophy of individuality. It’s unafraid to explore darkness and be a little weird.

Key elements of the gothic vampire aesthetic

The Gothic vampire style has a distinct look to it. While it’s not a new aesthetic by any means, let’s break down its core components so that you can identify it when you see it.

Dark color palette: The color palette emphasizes shades of black, dark purple, and burgundy. The idea is to create a moody, dark vibe, although you can add in lighter colors like mauve and gray for contrast.

The color palette emphasizes shades of black, dark purple, and burgundy. The idea is to create a moody, dark vibe, although you can add in lighter colors like mauve and gray for contrast. Victorian-era influences: Sartorially, the vampire look consists of opulent pieces inspired by the Victorian era. Think long coats, ruffled, high-collar shirts, corsets, and fitted black dresses. Those wishing to channel Dracula‘s Mina Harker may also gravitate towards loose white dresses.

Sartorially, the vampire look consists of opulent pieces inspired by the Victorian era. Think long coats, ruffled, high-collar shirts, corsets, and fitted black dresses. Those wishing to channel Dracula‘s Mina Harker may also gravitate towards loose white dresses. High contrast makeup: Count Dracula rests in a crypt and feeds on blood, so there’s a certain look associated with him. When it comes to vampire beauty, dark red lipstick, pale face powder, and black eye makeup are par for the course.

Here are just a few visuals for your perusal.

The Gothic vampire aesthetic is more than just a fleeting fashion trend—it’s a cultural statement. Its emergence as an alternative style makes perfect sense as people grow weary of coquette’s sweetness, Y2K’s flashiness, and society’s general lean toward conservatism and mainstream aesthetics. As the political climate swells with dread and anguish, it might just be invigorating to externalize these feelings with a darker aesthetic.

