This burger joint renamed its menu after office supplies to help remote workers expense lunch

In early 2021, a Toronto burger restaurant turned heads by renaming its menu after office supplies to (jokingly) game the tax system.

Good Fortune Burger, a fast-food restaurant in Toronto, launched a cheeky campaign dubbed #Receats, where classic menu items were rebranded to sound like everyday office purchases. Their flagship Fortune Burger became the Basic Steel Stapler, while Parm Fries turned into the CPU Wireless Mouse. Even their double patty option didn’t escape the fun. It reemerged as the Ergonomic Aluminium Laptop Stand.

Though it ran for a limited time, the joke resurfaced online in 2025, reigniting laughs and questions about where creativity ends and fraud begins.

Good Fortune Burger: the viral stunt blurring the line between clever and criminal

While the menu overhaul wasn’t meant to fool actual accountants, it certainly drew attention. Good Fortune didn’t hide its intentions. Through food delivery platforms like Uber Eats, the company encouraged customers to “eat and expense.”

Jon Purdy, the restaurant’s Director of Operations, stressed that the promotion wasn’t serious. “We just wanted an opportunity to put a smile on some people’s faces and have them have a little bit of a giggle,” he told BlogTO. Still, that didn’t stop people from wondering if the gimmick crossed a line.

Naturally, social media lit up. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @BrianRoemmele recently shared the restaurant’s old marketing campaign gimmick, and folks had a lot to say.

While some called it “lateral thinking at its best,” others questioned how long the joke could last. One commenter pointed out, “I know we’re all having fun here but if you actually did this it would just be literal fraud.”

“I generally dislike any kind of fraud but it’s hard not to love this,” one person tweeted.

Another person said, “I’ll take a Silicone Keyboard Cover with extra silicone please.”

The restaurant later clarified the campaign wasn’t intended to promote actual fraud. “There’s no malice intended in it,” said Purdy after critics warned of potential legal trouble. Despite the backlash, the internet largely saw it as clever marketing with a wink.

Their final word on the matter? A social media post, the account since deleted, that read, “It might be wrong. It might be crazy. But… it might just work. #Receats #ItMightNotTho.”

Though Good Fortune Burger appears to have closed its doors since then, the legacy of #Receats continues to spark conversations and laughs about how far people might go to stick it to “the man.”

