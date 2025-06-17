‘Girl this was THE coffee factory’ has pop music fans frothing at the mouth—here’s what it means

The clapback phrase “girl this was THE coffee factory” is taking over pop music circles on X, but what does it mean?

In order to explore the phenomenon further, we must first travel back to the summer of 2024…

“This was supposed to be her Espresso”

Calling something “the coffee factory” is coming as a direct response to another meme from 2024. That summer, pop music fans were sharing songs from female pop singers that they thought should have been bigger hits, comparing them to the song of the moment—Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

“Espresso” topped the charts and the “best of” lists that year after its April release. It was just a fun, chill earworm that earned Carpenter her first top ten single on the Billboard charts. It essentially skyrocketed the Girl Meets World star to new heights with her music career after nearly a decade of releasing albums, and her success has only continued to climb.

The idea behind “this was supposed to be her Espresso” was that people were pulling songs they felt should have served as the same turning point for other artists, big and small. Some were more tongue in cheek while others definitely had points to make.

What does “girl this was THE coffee factory” mean?

Carpenter’s music is top of mind again this week. Her latest single, “Manchild,” recently debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Perhaps that’s why the aforementioned “Espresso” meme is making the rounds again—but it’s getting some additional attention this time from people who would please, please, please like everyone to learn their pop music history before speaking up.

“girl this was THE coffee factory,” reads a quote retweet on an X post asking why Britney Spears’ “Toxic” wasn’t “her Espresso.”

girl this was THE coffee factory https://t.co/CRqSSmr52w — Britney Jean (@SPEARSX10) June 14, 2025

“Toxic” had a massive cultural impact, both upon its 2003 release and in the years that followed. It’s gone platinum six times over and actually won Spears her only Grammy in 2004.

In other words, “Toxic” didn’t need to be Spears’ “Espresso” because it was something much more than that.

Origin of ‘this was the coffee factory’

It’s unclear exactly where the phrase originated, but it isn’t new. At the very least, there were a few people using it in response to the “her Espresso” meme back in 2024.

girl this was THE coffee factory https://t.co/R31GLBUl69 — jo ★ MAYHEM (@Putascript) June 15, 2025

Examples of ‘girl this was the coffee factory’

Even though the clapback didn’t quite take off last summer, it’s gaining traction in 2025. As people allegedly lament the failures of extremely popular songs like “California Girls,” “Single Ladies,” and “Heart Attack” to be their respective artists’ “Espresso” equivalent, pop music aficionados are using the phrase to push back.

girl this was THE coffee factory https://t.co/BCASjmM7ye — kanishk (@kaxishk) June 14, 2025

girl this was THE coffee factory https://t.co/ZcPPT0gP9M — ً (@raresblvd) June 15, 2025

Some of the original tweets are so out of touch, we simply have to choose to believe they’re not serious. Then again, it is the internet… Time for some pop music education, just to play it safe!

