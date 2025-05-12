The “gingers are Black” meme started as a joke, but does it have some truth to it?

A new TikTok trend dubbed “gingers are Black” is drawing comparisons between the microaggressions faced by redheads to the everyday lived experiences of Black Americans, sparking mixed reactions online. While the phrase began as a tongue-in-cheek way to highlight social bias against redheads, it has evolved into a meme-driven discussion about visibility and cultural treatment based on appearance.

What’s the story behind the “gingers are Black” trend?

The viral TikTok phrase “gingers are Black” began as an ironic way of discussing society’s treatment of redheads. Content creators use the trend to spotlight common experiences that echo microaggressions often aimed at Black people. For example, many redheads note how strangers feel entitled to comment on their hair or compare them to other redheads they know, which is an experience familiar to many Black people.

Some videos also point out how white people often try to touch red hair, just as some do with Black hair, despite repeated calls for bodily autonomy. This parallel has resonated widely, though folks participating in the trend recognize the very different stakes involved.

One ginger TikToker even cheekily pointed out that when redheaded characters are reimagined in modern adaptations, they are often played by Black women.

Redheads speak out about subtle bias

The comparisons have encouraged some redheads to share personal stories of subtle biases and awkward social interactions. A few noted that they often get asked what country their family is from, a question also commonly posed to Black Americans and other people of color.

On Reddit, a user described how a Black woman was the first person to teach her how to manage her naturally curly red hair. “When I was a kid, I had super curly, coarse, bright red hair. A black woman was the first lady to show me how to take care of it and tell me that it was pretty. It was totally unprompted, too – I was like 15 and alone in a Walmart trying to find shampoo and conditioner.”

“My hair was always super frizzy since I would brush it dry, and this woman saved me. She like literally had me come to her house with my dad and showed me how to do my hair 😭 I love her for that.”

That story underscores the idea that both groups actively navigate a world that often views their appearance as “different.”

Where did the ‘gingers are Black’ trend come from?

The trend appears to have originated with a series of videos posted by TikToker @scorpiostellyla1meramera, who posted multiple videos about the subject, presented without explanation. Her first TikTok about the subject was viewed over 58.4 million times and has over 121.5K comments.

Some TikTokers also pointed out the historical evidence for this being a fact, rather than a funny social media trend.

Not everyone thinks the ‘gingers are Black’ trend is appropriate

Despite the trend’s humorous tone, not all redheads agree with the trend. Redditor u/ilovecookiesssssssss noted, “As a redhead, I think it’s ridiculous. My experience cannot be compared to that of black people, at all.” They went on to add, “I haven’t struggled like black people collectively have, over centuries, and it almost feels dismissive to insinuate otherwise. It would feel like I’m minimizing their experience if I thought of myself as black, even if it’s just metaphorically.”

As they wrote, it’s crucial to draw a line between cultural mistreatment and racial discrimination. Several people in the comments of the Reddit post clarified this point. Few, if any, suggested that being a redhead comes with the same historical baggage or institutional barriers that Black Americans confront daily. It should be noted that many pointed out the discrepancy in historical, lived experiences of the two loosely defined groups.

Still, discrimination is discrimination. “It’s not the same,” said one commenter, “but it still sucks.” The trend serves as a way to name that experience without overshadowing Black struggles.

At its core, the “gingers are Black now” trend depicts how different groups experience social marginalization, even if the root causes and consequences vary widely. It’s a meme, yes, but also a conversation starter. For many, it’s less about equating two identities and more about openly discussing what often goes unseen and unsaid.

