“You’re not verbally responding to basic interactions”: Zoomers are crashing out after other generations explain what the “Gen Z stare” actually is

Everyone knows what the Gen Z stare is. But apparently, Gen Z themselves missed the memo.

Featured Video

The idea of the “Gen Z stare” (or the “Gen Z gaze”) has been a hot topic on social media lately. Older generations had broached the topic in recent months, and zoomers on TikTok started responding with skits and videos in which they made it clear they thought the stare was a natural and earned reaction.

“Yes. Somebody says something stupid and you’re just like—” TikToker @madelinewatson said in a recent video, pulling a blank look across her face. “Because it’s so incomprehensible that you just have to not respond or you’re going to say something that might start World War 3.”

Watson was far from alone in her interpretation of the look. Many members of her generation saw the complaints and believed the Gen Z stare to be something deployed, often in retail or service settings, when dealing with dumb or rude questions.

Advertisement

“Gen z stare” and it’s just me looking at you like your stupid because you asked if there was going to be cheese on the cheeseburger you just ordered – pic.twitter.com/WPpphEFtGu — 𝒞. (@LEFT3Y3STHONG) July 7, 2025

And now millennials are having to break it to Gen Z that they’re totally missing the mark.

What is the Gen Z stare?

“The stare we’re talking about is not the one everyone under the age of 40 gives a boomer,” @185dashuaige said in a video debunking this misunderstanding. “We’re talking about the stare when anyone tries to have just a normal human interaction with you, like in the flesh, and you guys freeze the fuck up.”

Advertisement

What genz think their genz stare is VS what it really looks like pic.twitter.com/3tnaHc6g6N — ☆ michelle tuan ☆ (@michelletuanz) July 12, 2025

It seems to be a common—and often frustrating—phenomenon among Gen Z. The conversations seemed to begin in relation to dealing with Zoomer employees who say absolutely nothing when a customer approaches them.

We’re talking about restaurant hosts, coffee shop baristas, cashiers—the sort of jobs where a big chunk of your responsibility is interacting with customers. You smile, you greet them, you make small talk if necessary, and you move on. But people started collectively realizing that zoomers in these positions would just offer a blank, expressionless stare and wait for the customer to speak. And even then, they might not respond.

It’s funny watching y’all misinterpret what the gen z stare is. It’s when I try to make friendly conversation with you and you look at me like you were born yesterday and don’t have language capacity. Just emotionless and nothing going on in your head as far as social skills — ness❤️‍🔥 (@plantedherb) July 11, 2025

Advertisement

“I’ve seen the flip side, too, of people who work in these establishments having Gen Z customers come in and not responding when being asked the basic questions,” @nathankoopa shared. “That’s the issue. The fact that you’re not verbally responding to basic interactions. The very bare minimum interactions.”

Why does the Gen Z stare exist?

People have pointed the finger at different possible causes for Gen Z acting this way. Having too much screen time growing up and never learning how to properly socialize is one popular theory.

it’s the way the “gen z stare” is literally just brain damage from everyone getting covid a million times during a critical neurological developmental stage — uraemeshi 💥👈🏾 (@brwneyed_) July 12, 2025

Advertisement

The long-term effects of COVID lockup are another. Although a third of the generation were already adults by the time COVID hit, and many more had theoretically already had the opportunity to learn basic social skills as children and teenagers by then.

Some of Gen Z is really, really defensive about this

Even after having the real meaning of the stare explained to them, a lot of Gen Zers have doubled down in the comments of various TikTok videos, either insisting that their version of a term they didn’t coin is correct, or somehow even the same thing, or just pivoting fully to getting upset with the idea of extremely basic social norms.

“They don’t owe you energy nor time,” one person wrote on @185dashuaige’s TikTok.

Advertisement

“People mad over this stare bc Gen Z can’t communicate are the same people who never taught their kids proper communication or the same parents who never [tried] to communicate with their kids,” another challenged, seemingly not understanding that millennials generally did not raise Gen Z.

the gen z stare is the consequence of therapy speak — tuna🍣 (@tunahorse21) July 12, 2025

Another simply suggested, “We all have social anxiety.”

Other generations remain unimpressed

Gen Z crashing out over being called out on their dead stare is earning them the very look so many of them believed we were talking about in the first place. It’s also garnering a lot of amusement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The “gen z stare” discourse is so funny to me because as a gen z person myself who has worked customer service, I’ll greet gen z customers or ask questions to help and ya’ll stare at me like I’ve just shat on the ground or something 😭 and it’s this exact face too: pic.twitter.com/ptHKcyvjsE — Daisy (@daisylu_2) July 10, 2025

Over on another app …Gen z folks are mad abt being called out on their boomer lead stare and they’re LOSING it. Theyre so committed to misunderstanding even w/ examples and then wonder why we call compare them to boomers. pic.twitter.com/KdU17Gecif — Bails (@BailiMarie) July 10, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here.