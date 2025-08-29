“You want MORE water in the beer?”: Is putting ice in beer a new Gen Z trend?

Do you put ice in your beer? Some people do, and it’s sparking a debate about the practice—and whether this is a new Gen Z trend.

Last month, @isabeleatsblog posted a TikTok showing herself making a chelada, a Mexican cocktail that combines beer with lime juice, salt, and, in this instance, ice. It drummed up some controversy thanks to the inclusion of the latter, as some people remain fervently against the idea of ice in beer.

Since then, the video has been used to back up the claim that Gen Z is making a habit out of putting ice in their beers. The Daily Mail declared it so based on a survey of 2000 British people vaguely under the age of 35. The New York Post subsequently echoed the sentiment, stirring up some fervent debate (and just as much apathy) on X.

♬ Feels This Good – Jon Mero & LÒNIS @isabeleatsblog The chelada is super simple – just Mexican lager, lots of fresh lime juice, and a salty rim. Ice is optional. Some like it, some don’t. I do. Crisp, tangy, ice-cold, and perfect on a hot summer day! ✨What you need✨ -ice (optional) -salt, for rim -1 1/2 limes -12 oz Mexican lager The full recipe is linked in my @isabeleatsblog profie or search https://www.isabeleats.com/chelada/ #chelada #mexicanbeer #summerdrinks #beercocktail

The debate over ice in beer

So now we’ve got two conversations going on—is beer in ice acceptable? And is this some hot new Gen Z nonsense?

“I find it funny that beer is really the only cold beverage that’s completely unacceptable to serve over ice.”

salt is good in some beers. I like to put alt into stouts. Some people do it to knock down the head. — Soup Elemental (@diptherian) August 28, 2025

“I mean cold is what can take a mid beer to top tier in an instant. However, watering it down seems undesirable so chugging is the way I guess. Not a bad or unreasonable task.”

I like all my drinks cold. I put ice in beer, and have even been known to put ice in red wine at times — Patrick Henry (@FedUpHenry) August 29, 2025

“This ain’t a Gen-Z thing. It’s a too poor for a fridge full of cold beer & too thirsty to wait for the bag of ice to cool a hot beer thing. At least it was back when we did it 30 years ago.”

They’re just getting used to what the taste of beer will be in 2037, when the companies eventually do start adding more water. — Jaytee (@jttwizzell) August 29, 2025

Should you put ice in beer?

Historically, the back-and-forth goes like this: people who like ice in beer justify it by saying it’s an easy way to make their drink cold. People who disagree insist that the ice dilutes the intended flavor of the beer as it melts and water the beverage down.

This debate has been repeated ad nauseam with various alcoholic drinks, including wine and, perhaps most prominently, whiskey. Ultimately, both sides are right. The ice does dilute the flavor of whatever drink you put it in, but that isn’t necessarily the most important thing, especially to those imbibing casually.

Fortunately, there are alternative options for those who want the best of both worlds. The most common approach is to put your glass in the freezer before cracking open a beer and pouring it over. Of course, that can get more complicated when it comes to refills, having multiple guests over and limited freezer space, or drinking out on the town where glasses might not come pre-chilled.

Another option—also really only valid for at-home drinking—is purchasing reusable ice cubes. Purists still don’t always love this approach, as it can still affect the flavor, but your mileage may vary depending on what you buy.

But if keeping your drink cool and fresh is the most important part of the experience to you, there’s nothing wrong with adding some ice—even if some of your friends make fun of you for it along the way.

