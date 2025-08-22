“They make me feel so claustrophobic”: Gen Z feels too insecure to wear one of millennials’ favorite looks

Generation Z is starting to reject the skintight leggings favored by millennials, instead embracing baggier athletic wear. The reasons for this may involve the intensified scrutiny that social media has placed upon young bodies, leading to an increase in body dysmorphia.

TikTokers are coming out in droves against workout leggings, but they’re also picky about their sweatpants.

Why Gen Z is throwing out their leggings

Multiple Gen Z TikTok accounts have been speaking on how bad leggings make them feel about their bodies. In late July, @desinyalexaa discussed how she used to wear them to the gym all the time, but now they make her feel uncomfortable in her body.

“Now I’m so embarrassed and insecure about wearing leggings,” she said. “I hate how they fit me, how they’re so tight on me and you can see, like, the structure of my legs.”

“I don’t know if it’s body dysmorphia or if it’s just a phase girls go through.”

Body dysmorphia—or body dysmorphic disorder—is a mental illness that causes you to become “so upset about the appearance of your body that it gets in the way of your ability to live normally.” A 2020 study on the subject concluded that “there is a rising surgence of body dysmorphia in adolescents,” especially among girls.

Leggings and other skintight pants were a staple of the previous generation to the point that back in April, they were calling it their “biggest contribution” and telling Gen Z to thank them for it.

Instead, young women are buying up baggy sweatshirts and pants. Retailers have increased their stock of items like these by 50 percent each year since 2022.

@emsviddiaries body dismorphia goes crazy when I put on leggings ♬ original sound – drrtyracks

In February, TikToker @emsviddiaries confessed that her “body dismorphia goes crazy when I put on leggings.”

“I be showing up to the gym in sweats in this summer heat because I do not like wearing leggings,” said commenter @ashleymillan4.

“Yoga pants make me feel like I have the thighs of an nfl quarterback,” wrote @jennymchristian.

The new Gen Z aesthetic: baggy sweats, no cuffs

Not just any sweatpants will do for Gen Z, however. The trend on TikTok is sweats without “cuffs,” or the elastic that makes them hug your ankles. Both young women and men appear to favor these workout pants in particular, often because they appear baggier.

TikToker @shopdealsbyil sang the praises of her new “clean ahh baggy joggers, uncuffed at the bottom to give a baggier effect.”

“Finally a nice pair of sweatpants WITHOUT a cuff at the bottom,” said @mysterypackfinds in late 2024.

“Thank goodness!” commented user7401808517675. “Bring back the good sweats! Joggers been in too long!!!!”

Millennials may recognize this trend from not so long ago, and some of them are having a hard time with their return.

“It’s so hard to be a millennial and not be triggered by stuff like this,” said @hansonhouserenovations. “This is all we had for sweatpants for a long time.”

