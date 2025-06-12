Gen Z wants a digital detox, and BlackBerries are suddenly cool again

Gen Z is embracing an analog lifestyle this summer, one that swaps doomscrolling and endless screen time for simpler pleasures. On TikTok and Pinterest, young people are fueling a movement centered around retro technology, garden parties, and digital detoxing. The heart of this trend is the unlikely comeback of the BlackBerry, a device once synonymous with corporate hustle that’s now being reclaimed as a symbol of anti-algorithmic joy.

Gen Z is bullish on BlackBerry phones

Once seen as a relic of the past, the BlackBerry has emerged as the ultimate symbol of throwback tech. The first model dropped in 1999, and its calculator-like form quickly evolved into the more recognizable keyboard styles we all remember today. But as smartphones took over and touchscreens became standard, BlackBerry faded. The company officially stopped servicing classic models in 2022. Still, Gen Z isn’t letting them rest in peace.

Instead, they’ve made them cool again. The hashtag #flipphone has over 34.9K posts, while #blackberry currently sits at over 125.4K posts. Creators are sharing their retro phone setups, raving about the satisfying clicks of physical keyboards, and embracing the slower pace of disconnected life.

Young folks are enjoying a digital detox summer

At the heart of this retro tech trend is a desire to unplug. Gen Z, more than any other generation, is craving a break from constant connectivity. This summer, they’re going analog and trading doomscrolling for gardening, reading, and crafting.

Searches for the “Martha Stewart aesthetic” on Pinterest, for example, have jumped nearly 2,900%. Gen Z is cooking fresh meals, growing vegetables in backyard gardens, and hosting rustic dinner parties. They’re also diving into seasonal decor, embracing thrifted farmhouse finds, and leaning into natural textures like wood and brick.

This return to simpler living extends beyond decor. Pinterest’s 2025 Summer Trend Report showed massive spikes in searches for “summer detox drinks,” “harvest recipes,” and “fresh summer recipes.” The goal seems to be to slow down and stay present. Touch grass, if you will.

Travel plans reflect this mindset, too. Instead of screen-heavy vacations, Gen Z is seeking “nature bathing” spots like the Irish forests or Kilimanjaro’s trails. They’re also swapping scrolling for book clubs and even making custom book club stickers and invitations, according to surging Pinterest trends.

