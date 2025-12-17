“Completely inappropriate”: Woman says she found a “Free Palestine” note in Bloomingdale’s Hanukkah pajamas

A TikToker claimed she found a note reading “Free Palestine” among the Hanukkah-themed pajamas she ordered from Bloomingdale’s. She posted a video on Tuesday calling on the retail company to answer for whoever allegedly inserted the note into her package.

Featured Video

Commenters have been widely supportive and accused the Bloomingdale’s worker of antisemitism.

A surprise note in a Bloomingdale’s delivery

In the footage, TikToker Arielle (@arielleharris_) showed the item that she says her boyfriend ordered for her from Bloomingdale’s. The pajama top and bottoms sport Stars of David, dreidels, and menorahs in a theme celebrating Hanukkah.

Advertisement

According to Arielle, they found the note nestled in between the top and bottom, placed on top of the receipt. The handwritten text read “Free Palestine,” and the back of the card sported the Bloomingdale’s logo. The TikToker further asserted that her boyfriend had not opened the package before giving it to her.

“This never should have happened, and Bloomingdale’s needs to answer for their employees,” Arielle concluded.

The implication of the note could be read as a worker assuming that any Jewish person is supportive of Israel’s current actions in Gaza, where many Palestinians reside and continue to suffer under ongoing violence and poor conditions despite the ceasefire.

Advertisement

@arielleharris_ a gift of hannukah pjs covered in jewish stars from @Bloomingdales and @P.J. Salvage was ruined by an unsolicited note. this is deeply disturbing and needs to be addressed. response to video from my boyfriend @Andrew @Claudia Oshry @Carly Weinstein @Jewish News ♬ original sound – arielle h

In an email to the Daily Dot, Bloomingdale’s apologized and condemned the actions of the employee.

“We are deeply and sincerely sorry for this experience, and for the distress this incident caused,” the statement said. “We understand how upsetting this was, and we regret that any customer was subjected to such treatment. This conduct was unauthorized, unacceptable, and in direct violation of our company policies.”

“Following a thorough investigation, and in alignment with our company policies, appropriate action has been taken. This incident is isolated,” it added. “Antisemitism and discrimination of any kind have no place in our business. We are reinforcing our values and standards through ongoing communication and education with our colleagues.”

Advertisement

“A smack on the face”

TikTok commenters overwhelmingly sided with Arielle and called for Bloomingdale’s to take action. Many decried the note as antisemitic, including those supportive of Palestine.

“Completely inappropriate!” wrote @danderson_23. “I hope Bloomingdale’s rectifies this. To my fellow pro-Palis, this is NOT THE WAY. To the Jewish community, you deserve to celebrate Hanukkah in peace. Hanukkah Sameach.”

Advertisement

“Well I’ll be removing anything Bloomingdale’s from my Christmas list and never shopping there again unless they handle this appropriately,” @imtired725 promised.

Some suggested that Arielle look for the employee number on the receipt, but she said she was unable to find it. She also claimed in comment responses that Bloomingdale’s had not yet responded to her complaint, though that may have changed before she was able to update her followers.

Meanwhile, a few commenters questioned why Arielle had a problem with the note, and her followers answered for her.

Advertisement

“I find it offensive bc Hanukkah doesn’t have anything to do with all the conflict going on,” @alexweiss___ explained. “It’s just a smack on the face that the employee assumed their beliefs just based on their religion.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @arielleharris_ for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.